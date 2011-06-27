  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.nono
Rear hip Room59.8 in.nono
Rear leg room37.9 in.nono
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.nono
Measurements
Height73.9 in.74.0 in.74.0 in.
Wheel base168.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Length250.9 in.213.4 in.213.4 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Ground clearance6.4 in.6.4 in.6.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Copper Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Indigo
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
