  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Sierra 3500
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$886 - $1,866
Used Sierra 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

GMC Pickup

estavela, 12/12/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been a good truck and we have had no major problems with it. we have enjoyed it to the fullest.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Sierra 3500s for sale

Related Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles