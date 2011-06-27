  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1993 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Sierra 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sierra 3500
Overview
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpmno
Base engine typeGasGasDiesel
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l6.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpmno
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height70.6 in.70.8 in.70.6 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.168.5 in.155.5 in.
Length237.0 in.255.4 in.237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.94.2 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Victory Red
See Sierra 3500 InventorySee Sierra 3500 InventorySee Sierra 3500 Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Sierra 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles