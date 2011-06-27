Used 1993 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
GM Man, 12/10/2004
I bought my 1993 GMC Sierra 3500 with 230,000 miles on it two years ago. It now has 265,000. In that time I have only replaced the alternator, battaries, radiator, shocks, and two tires. This truck uses no oil, and doesn't smoke at all. It has recently been a little slugish when first started after setting for a few days. I guess I should change the plugs. This truck pulls my car, and trailer beautifully. And is great for taking the family on trips. I just wish gas was $0.50 a gallon. Oh well.
