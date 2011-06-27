2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|yes
|no
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|no
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|no
|no
|yes
|part time 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|51.5 ft.
|51.5 ft.
|49.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Off-Road Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Duramax Plus Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Snow Plow Prep. Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Protection Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|2500HD SLT Gas Premium Plus Package
|no
|yes
|no
|All-Terrain HD Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Essentials Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|All Terrain X HD Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Sierra Convenience Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|no
|7 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Sun sensor
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|no
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|no
|no
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|no
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|no
|no
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|yes
|no
|Console Insert Organizer Tray
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Seat Entertainment Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Console Insert Expandable Folder Tote
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All Weather Floor Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Composite Rear Under Seat Storage Bin
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Full-Feature Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD GMC Infotainment System w/Navigation
|no
|yes
|no
|Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Bose Sound
|no
|yes
|no
|Heated Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capable
|no
|no
|yes
|Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormats
|no
|no
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium leather
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front leg room
|45.3 in.
|45.3 in.
|45.3 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|no
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|34.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Delete
|Spray-on bedliner
|no
|no
|License Plate Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|18" x 8.0" Chrome Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated, Manual Extending, Vertical Trailering Power Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Tailgate Handle
|yes
|yes
|no
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|no
|Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Assist Steps Not Desired or Alternate Step Desired
|yes
|yes
|no
|LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|Vinyl Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Retractable Driver Side Cargo Box Assist Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Liner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Color Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sierra Body-Color Accented Grille
|no
|yes
|yes
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|no
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Surround Grille w/Body-Color Inserts
|no
|yes
|yes
|Underbody Shield
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
|no
|yes
|no
|Off-Road Assist Steps
|no
|yes
|yes
|6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Steps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Sliding Rear Window
|no
|yes
|no
|6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Steps
|no
|yes
|yes
|20" Polished aluminum wheels w/Dark Argent Metallic pockets; 18" x 8" steel spare wheel; Spare not included with pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered
|no
|yes
|no
|LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rocker Guard
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18" x 8.0" Painted Steel Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings
|no
|no
|yes
|Electric Rear-Window Defogger
|no
|no
|yes
|18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spare Tire
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Length
|239.5 in.
|239.5 in.
|230.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|13000 lbs.
|13000 lbs.
|13000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6532 lbs.
|6532 lbs.
|6382 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9500 lbs.
|9500 lbs.
|9500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.7 in.
|9.7 in.
|9.5 in.
|Height
|78.2 in.
|78.2 in.
|78.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|2943 lbs.
|2943 lbs.
|3093 lbs.
|Wheel base
|153.7 in.
|153.7 in.
|144.2 in.
|Width
|80.5 in.
|80.5 in.
|80.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|LT265/60R20 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|chrome alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|yes
|no
|no
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|LT265/70R18 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|LT245/75R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,800
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
