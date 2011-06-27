  1. Home
2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,800
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$53,600
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$40,900
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating566
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
manual hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
part time 4WDnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle51.5 ft.51.5 ft.49.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesnono
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesno
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Off-Road Suspension Packageyesyesno
Duramax Plus Packageyesyesno
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyesyesyes
Protection Packageyesyesyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyesyesno
2500HD SLT Gas Premium Plus Packagenoyesno
All-Terrain HD Packagenoyesno
Essentials Packagenoyesyes
All Terrain X HD Packagenoyesno
Sierra Convenience Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
7 total speakersyesnono
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
Sun sensoryesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesno
front and rear parking sensorsyesnono
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesnono
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
adjustable pedalsyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesno
heated steering wheelyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnoyesyes
Air conditioningnonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
front and rear door pocketsnonoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesno
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesno
Console Insert Organizer Trayyesyesno
Rear Seat Entertainment Packageyesyesno
Console Insert Expandable Folder Toteyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Lineryesyesyes
Composite Rear Under Seat Storage Binyesyesyes
Full-Feature Leather Appointed Front Bucket Seatsnoyesno
AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD GMC Infotainment System w/Navigationnoyesno
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsnoyesno
Bose Soundnoyesno
Heated Steering Wheelnoyesno
OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capablenonoyes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsnonoyes
Upfitter Switchesnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
external temperature displayyesyesno
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
premium leatheryesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room45.3 in.45.3 in.45.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnono
ventilated passenger seatyesnono
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
leathernoyesno
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Rear head room40.5 in.40.5 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.64.3 in.64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
folding center armrestyesyesno
Folding rear seatbacknonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
DeleteSpray-on bedlinernono
License Plate Kityesyesyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyesyesyes
20" 6-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
18" x 8.0" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyesnono
4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Heated, Manual Extending, Vertical Trailering Power Exterior Mirrorsyesyesno
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Chrome Tailgate Handleyesyesno
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesyesno
Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beaconyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Rubber Bed Matyesyesyes
Assist Steps Not Desired or Alternate Step Desiredyesyesno
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresyesnoyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyesyesyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyesyesyes
Retractable Driver Side Cargo Box Assist Stepyesyesyes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyesyesyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryesyesyes
Bed Lineryesyesyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Sierra Body-Color Accented Grillenoyesyes
Spray-On Bed Linernoyesyes
Chrome Surround Grille w/Body-Color Insertsnoyesyes
Underbody Shieldnoyesyes
Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assistnoyesno
Off-Road Assist Stepsnoyesyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsnoyesyes
Power Sliding Rear Windownoyesno
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsnoyesyes
20" Polished aluminum wheels w/Dark Argent Metallic pockets; 18" x 8" steel spare wheel; Spare not included with pickup box delete unless a spare tire is orderednoyesno
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsnoyesyes
Rocker Guardnoyesyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnonoyes
18" x 8.0" Painted Steel Wheelsnonoyes
Body-Colored Bodyside Moldingsnonoyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggernonoyes
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spare Tirenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Length239.5 in.239.5 in.230.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.13000 lbs.13000 lbs.
Curb weight6532 lbs.6532 lbs.6382 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9500 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.9.7 in.9.5 in.
Height78.2 in.78.2 in.78.1 in.
Maximum payload2943 lbs.2943 lbs.3093 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.153.7 in.144.2 in.
Width80.5 in.80.5 in.80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Deep Mahogany Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Deep Mahogany Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Slate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dark Sand, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, leather
  • Jet Black/Spice Red All Terrain, leather
  • Cocoa/Dune, leather
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
LT265/60R20 tiresyesnono
chrome alloy wheelsyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesno
All terrain tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
LT265/70R18 tiresnoyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
LT245/75R17 tiresnonoyes
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,800
Starting MSRP
$53,600
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory

