Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own

More about the 2017 Sierra 2500HD

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab

2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,550*

Total Cash Price

$57,636

SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,925*

Total Cash Price

$68,720

SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,581*

Total Cash Price

$65,949

2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,938*

Total Cash Price

$72,045

Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,213*

Total Cash Price

$56,527

SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$91,619*

Total Cash Price

$75,924

Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,294*

Total Cash Price

$78,141

4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$92,288*

Total Cash Price

$76,478

SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$96,969*

Total Cash Price

$80,358

Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,875*

Total Cash Price

$55,419

4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,275*

Total Cash Price

$73,153

SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,888*

Total Cash Price

$58,744

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,256*

Total Cash Price

$68,165

4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,213*

Total Cash Price

$56,527

4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,263*

Total Cash Price

$69,828

SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,569*

Total Cash Price

$62,623

SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$76,906*

Total Cash Price

$63,732

SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$84,931*

Total Cash Price

$70,382

Sierra 2500HD Double Cab

SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,875*

Total Cash Price

$55,419

SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,569*

Total Cash Price

$62,623

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,925*

Total Cash Price

$68,720

4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,900*

Total Cash Price

$62,069

4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,925*

Total Cash Price

$68,720

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,925*

Total Cash Price

$68,720

SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$93,625*

Total Cash Price

$77,587

4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$94,963*

Total Cash Price

$78,695

SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,881*

Total Cash Price

$57,082

SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$74,231*

Total Cash Price

$61,515

4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$68,881*

Total Cash Price

$57,082

SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$88,944*

Total Cash Price

$73,707

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$968$997$1,028$1,058$4,991
Maintenance$1,797$2,128$1,174$1,173$2,636$8,909
Repairs$340$495$577$674$785$2,871
Taxes & Fees$3,049$48$48$48$48$3,241
Financing$3,099$2,493$1,846$1,154$417$9,010
Depreciation$10,693$4,406$3,936$3,577$3,283$25,896
Fuel$2,756$2,839$2,923$3,012$3,102$14,633
True Cost to Own®$22,675$13,378$11,502$10,665$11,330$69,550

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$2,143$2,537$1,400$1,399$3,143$10,622
Repairs$405$590$688$804$936$3,424
Taxes & Fees$3,636$57$57$57$57$3,864
Financing$3,695$2,972$2,201$1,376$497$10,742
Depreciation$12,750$5,254$4,693$4,264$3,915$30,876
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$27,036$15,950$13,714$12,716$13,509$82,925

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,076$1,108$1,141$1,176$1,210$5,711
Maintenance$2,056$2,435$1,344$1,342$3,017$10,194
Repairs$389$566$660$771$898$3,286
Taxes & Fees$3,489$55$55$55$55$3,708
Financing$3,546$2,852$2,112$1,321$477$10,309
Depreciation$12,236$5,042$4,504$4,092$3,757$29,631
Fuel$3,154$3,249$3,345$3,446$3,550$16,743
True Cost to Own®$25,946$15,307$13,161$12,203$12,964$79,581

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,175$1,210$1,247$1,284$1,322$6,239
Maintenance$2,246$2,660$1,468$1,466$3,296$11,136
Repairs$425$619$722$842$982$3,589
Taxes & Fees$3,812$60$60$60$60$4,051
Financing$3,874$3,116$2,308$1,443$521$11,262
Depreciation$13,367$5,508$4,921$4,471$4,104$32,370
Fuel$3,445$3,549$3,654$3,765$3,878$18,291
True Cost to Own®$28,344$16,722$14,378$13,332$14,162$86,938

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$950$978$1,008$1,037$4,895
Maintenance$1,763$2,087$1,152$1,151$2,586$8,737
Repairs$334$486$566$661$770$2,816
Taxes & Fees$2,991$47$47$47$47$3,178
Financing$3,040$2,445$1,811$1,132$409$8,836
Depreciation$10,488$4,322$3,861$3,508$3,220$25,398
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$22,239$13,120$11,281$10,460$11,112$68,213

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,354$1,393$6,575
Maintenance$2,367$2,803$1,547$1,545$3,473$11,735
Repairs$448$652$760$888$1,034$3,783
Taxes & Fees$4,017$63$63$63$63$4,269
Financing$4,083$3,284$2,432$1,521$549$11,868
Depreciation$14,086$5,805$5,185$4,711$4,325$34,113
Fuel$3,631$3,740$3,851$3,968$4,087$19,276
True Cost to Own®$29,870$17,622$15,152$14,049$14,925$91,619

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,275$1,313$1,352$1,393$1,434$6,767
Maintenance$2,436$2,885$1,592$1,590$3,574$12,078
Repairs$461$671$783$914$1,065$3,893
Taxes & Fees$4,134$65$65$65$65$4,394
Financing$4,202$3,380$2,503$1,565$565$12,215
Depreciation$14,498$5,974$5,337$4,849$4,451$35,109
Fuel$3,737$3,849$3,964$4,083$4,206$19,839
True Cost to Own®$30,742$18,137$15,595$14,460$15,361$94,294

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,248$1,285$1,323$1,363$1,403$6,623
Maintenance$2,385$2,823$1,558$1,557$3,498$11,821
Repairs$451$657$766$894$1,042$3,810
Taxes & Fees$4,046$63$63$63$63$4,300
Financing$4,112$3,308$2,450$1,532$553$11,955
Depreciation$14,189$5,847$5,223$4,746$4,357$34,362
Fuel$3,657$3,767$3,879$3,996$4,117$19,417
True Cost to Own®$30,088$17,751$15,263$14,152$15,034$92,288

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,311$1,350$1,391$1,433$1,475$6,959
Maintenance$2,506$2,967$1,637$1,636$3,676$12,421
Repairs$474$690$805$940$1,095$4,003
Taxes & Fees$4,251$67$67$67$67$4,518
Financing$4,321$3,476$2,574$1,610$581$12,561
Depreciation$14,909$6,144$5,488$4,987$4,578$36,105
Fuel$3,843$3,959$4,076$4,199$4,325$20,402
True Cost to Own®$31,614$18,651$16,037$14,870$15,796$96,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$24,900

Taxes & Fees

$3,116

Financing

$8,663

Fuel

$14,070

Insurance

$4,799

Repairs

$2,761

Maintenance

$8,566

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$1,728$2,046$1,129$1,128$2,535$8,566
Repairs$327$476$555$648$755$2,761
Taxes & Fees$2,932$46$46$46$46$3,116
Financing$2,980$2,397$1,775$1,110$401$8,663
Depreciation$10,282$4,237$3,785$3,439$3,157$24,900
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$21,803$12,863$11,060$10,255$10,894$66,875

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,193$1,229$1,266$1,304$1,342$6,335
Maintenance$2,281$2,701$1,490$1,489$3,346$11,307
Repairs$432$628$733$855$997$3,645
Taxes & Fees$3,870$61$61$61$61$4,113
Financing$3,934$3,164$2,343$1,465$529$11,435
Depreciation$13,572$5,593$4,996$4,539$4,167$32,868
Fuel$3,498$3,604$3,711$3,823$3,938$18,572
True Cost to Own®$28,780$16,979$14,599$13,537$14,380$88,275

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$958$987$1,017$1,047$1,078$5,087
Maintenance$1,832$2,169$1,197$1,196$2,687$9,080
Repairs$347$505$588$687$800$2,927
Taxes & Fees$3,108$49$49$49$49$3,303
Financing$3,159$2,541$1,882$1,177$425$9,183
Depreciation$10,899$4,491$4,012$3,645$3,346$26,394
Fuel$2,809$2,894$2,980$3,070$3,162$14,914
True Cost to Own®$23,111$13,635$11,724$10,870$11,548$70,888

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,112$1,145$1,180$1,215$1,251$5,903
Maintenance$2,125$2,517$1,389$1,387$3,118$10,536
Repairs$402$585$683$797$929$3,396
Taxes & Fees$3,606$57$57$57$57$3,833
Financing$3,665$2,948$2,183$1,365$493$10,655
Depreciation$12,647$5,212$4,656$4,230$3,883$30,627
Fuel$3,260$3,358$3,458$3,562$3,669$17,306
True Cost to Own®$26,818$15,821$13,604$12,614$13,400$82,256

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$922$950$978$1,008$1,037$4,895
Maintenance$1,763$2,087$1,152$1,151$2,586$8,737
Repairs$334$486$566$661$770$2,816
Taxes & Fees$2,991$47$47$47$47$3,178
Financing$3,040$2,445$1,811$1,132$409$8,836
Depreciation$10,488$4,322$3,861$3,508$3,220$25,398
Fuel$2,703$2,785$2,867$2,954$3,043$14,351
True Cost to Own®$22,239$13,120$11,281$10,460$11,112$68,213

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,139$1,173$1,208$1,245$1,281$6,047
Maintenance$2,177$2,578$1,423$1,421$3,194$10,793
Repairs$412$600$699$816$951$3,479
Taxes & Fees$3,694$58$58$58$58$3,926
Financing$3,755$3,020$2,237$1,399$505$10,915
Depreciation$12,955$5,339$4,769$4,333$3,978$31,374
Fuel$3,339$3,440$3,542$3,649$3,759$17,728
True Cost to Own®$27,472$16,207$13,936$12,921$13,726$84,263

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,423
Maintenance$1,953$2,312$1,276$1,275$2,865$9,680
Repairs$370$538$627$732$853$3,120
Taxes & Fees$3,313$52$52$52$52$3,521
Financing$3,367$2,709$2,006$1,254$453$9,789
Depreciation$11,619$4,788$4,277$3,886$3,567$28,137
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$24,637$14,535$12,498$11,588$12,310$75,569

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,040$1,071$1,103$1,136$1,170$5,519
Maintenance$1,987$2,353$1,298$1,297$2,915$9,851
Repairs$376$547$638$745$868$3,175
Taxes & Fees$3,372$53$53$53$53$3,583
Financing$3,427$2,757$2,041$1,277$461$9,962
Depreciation$11,824$4,873$4,353$3,955$3,631$28,635
Fuel$3,047$3,139$3,233$3,330$3,430$16,180
True Cost to Own®$25,073$14,792$12,719$11,793$12,528$76,906

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,148$1,182$1,218$1,255$1,292$6,095
Maintenance$2,195$2,598$1,434$1,433$3,219$10,879
Repairs$415$605$705$823$959$3,506
Taxes & Fees$3,724$58$58$58$58$3,957
Financing$3,785$3,044$2,254$1,410$509$11,002
Depreciation$13,058$5,381$4,807$4,368$4,009$31,623
Fuel$3,366$3,467$3,570$3,678$3,788$17,869
True Cost to Own®$27,690$16,336$14,046$13,024$13,835$84,931

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$904$931$959$988$1,017$4,799
Maintenance$1,728$2,046$1,129$1,128$2,535$8,566
Repairs$327$476$555$648$755$2,761
Taxes & Fees$2,932$46$46$46$46$3,116
Financing$2,980$2,397$1,775$1,110$401$8,663
Depreciation$10,282$4,237$3,785$3,439$3,157$24,900
Fuel$2,650$2,730$2,811$2,896$2,983$14,070
True Cost to Own®$21,803$12,863$11,060$10,255$10,894$66,875

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,022$1,052$1,084$1,116$1,149$5,423
Maintenance$1,953$2,312$1,276$1,275$2,865$9,680
Repairs$370$538$627$732$853$3,120
Taxes & Fees$3,313$52$52$52$52$3,521
Financing$3,367$2,709$2,006$1,254$453$9,789
Depreciation$11,619$4,788$4,277$3,886$3,567$28,137
Fuel$2,994$3,085$3,176$3,272$3,371$15,899
True Cost to Own®$24,637$14,535$12,498$11,588$12,310$75,569

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$2,143$2,537$1,400$1,399$3,143$10,622
Repairs$405$590$688$804$936$3,424
Taxes & Fees$3,636$57$57$57$57$3,864
Financing$3,695$2,972$2,201$1,376$497$10,742
Depreciation$12,750$5,254$4,693$4,264$3,915$30,876
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$27,036$15,950$13,714$12,716$13,509$82,925

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,043$1,074$1,107$1,139$5,375
Maintenance$1,935$2,292$1,264$1,263$2,839$9,594
Repairs$366$533$622$726$846$3,092
Taxes & Fees$3,284$52$52$52$52$3,490
Financing$3,338$2,685$1,988$1,243$449$9,703
Depreciation$11,516$4,745$4,239$3,852$3,536$27,888
Fuel$2,968$3,058$3,148$3,244$3,341$15,758
True Cost to Own®$24,419$14,407$12,387$11,486$12,201$74,900

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$2,143$2,537$1,400$1,399$3,143$10,622
Repairs$405$590$688$804$936$3,424
Taxes & Fees$3,636$57$57$57$57$3,864
Financing$3,695$2,972$2,201$1,376$497$10,742
Depreciation$12,750$5,254$4,693$4,264$3,915$30,876
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$27,036$15,950$13,714$12,716$13,509$82,925

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,189$1,225$1,261$5,951
Maintenance$2,143$2,537$1,400$1,399$3,143$10,622
Repairs$405$590$688$804$936$3,424
Taxes & Fees$3,636$57$57$57$57$3,864
Financing$3,695$2,972$2,201$1,376$497$10,742
Depreciation$12,750$5,254$4,693$4,264$3,915$30,876
Fuel$3,286$3,385$3,486$3,591$3,699$17,447
True Cost to Own®$27,036$15,950$13,714$12,716$13,509$82,925

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,266$1,303$1,343$1,383$1,424$6,719
Maintenance$2,419$2,864$1,581$1,579$3,549$11,992
Repairs$458$666$777$907$1,057$3,865
Taxes & Fees$4,105$64$64$64$64$4,362
Financing$4,172$3,356$2,485$1,554$561$12,128
Depreciation$14,395$5,932$5,299$4,815$4,420$34,860
Fuel$3,710$3,822$3,935$4,054$4,176$19,698
True Cost to Own®$30,524$18,008$15,484$14,357$15,252$93,625

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,284$1,322$1,362$1,403$1,444$6,815
Maintenance$2,454$2,905$1,603$1,602$3,600$12,164
Repairs$464$676$788$920$1,072$3,921
Taxes & Fees$4,163$65$65$65$65$4,425
Financing$4,232$3,404$2,521$1,576$569$12,301
Depreciation$14,600$6,017$5,375$4,883$4,483$35,358
Fuel$3,763$3,877$3,992$4,112$4,236$19,979
True Cost to Own®$30,960$18,265$15,705$14,562$15,469$94,963

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,018$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$1,780$2,107$1,163$1,162$2,611$8,823
Repairs$337$490$572$667$778$2,844
Taxes & Fees$3,020$47$47$47$47$3,209
Financing$3,069$2,469$1,828$1,143$413$8,923
Depreciation$10,590$4,364$3,899$3,542$3,252$25,647
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$22,457$13,249$11,392$10,563$11,221$68,881

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,003$1,033$1,064$1,097$1,129$5,327
Maintenance$1,918$2,271$1,253$1,252$2,814$9,508
Repairs$363$528$616$719$838$3,065
Taxes & Fees$3,255$51$51$51$51$3,459
Financing$3,308$2,661$1,970$1,232$445$9,616
Depreciation$11,413$4,703$4,201$3,817$3,504$27,639
Fuel$2,942$3,030$3,120$3,215$3,311$15,618
True Cost to Own®$24,201$14,278$12,277$11,383$12,092$74,231

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$931$959$988$1,018$1,048$4,943
Maintenance$1,780$2,107$1,163$1,162$2,611$8,823
Repairs$337$490$572$667$778$2,844
Taxes & Fees$3,020$47$47$47$47$3,209
Financing$3,069$2,469$1,828$1,143$413$8,923
Depreciation$10,590$4,364$3,899$3,542$3,252$25,647
Fuel$2,730$2,812$2,895$2,983$3,072$14,492
True Cost to Own®$22,457$13,249$11,392$10,563$11,221$68,881

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,202$1,238$1,275$1,314$1,353$6,383
Maintenance$2,298$2,721$1,502$1,500$3,372$11,393
Repairs$435$633$738$862$1,004$3,672
Taxes & Fees$3,900$61$61$61$61$4,144
Financing$3,963$3,188$2,361$1,476$533$11,522
Depreciation$13,675$5,635$5,034$4,574$4,199$33,117
Fuel$3,525$3,631$3,739$3,852$3,967$18,713
True Cost to Own®$28,998$17,108$14,710$13,639$14,489$88,944

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:

not available
