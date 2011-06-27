Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab
2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,550*
Total Cash Price
$57,636
SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,925*
Total Cash Price
$68,720
SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,581*
Total Cash Price
$65,949
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,938*
Total Cash Price
$72,045
Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,213*
Total Cash Price
$56,527
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,619*
Total Cash Price
$75,924
Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,294*
Total Cash Price
$78,141
4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$92,288*
Total Cash Price
$76,478
SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$96,969*
Total Cash Price
$80,358
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,875*
Total Cash Price
$55,419
4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,275*
Total Cash Price
$73,153
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,888*
Total Cash Price
$58,744
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,256*
Total Cash Price
$68,165
4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,213*
Total Cash Price
$56,527
4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,263*
Total Cash Price
$69,828
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,569*
Total Cash Price
$62,623
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,906*
Total Cash Price
$63,732
SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,931*
Total Cash Price
$70,382
Sierra 2500HD Double Cab
SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,875*
Total Cash Price
$55,419
SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,569*
Total Cash Price
$62,623
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,925*
Total Cash Price
$68,720
4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,900*
Total Cash Price
$62,069
4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,925*
Total Cash Price
$68,720
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,925*
Total Cash Price
$68,720
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$93,625*
Total Cash Price
$77,587
4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$94,963*
Total Cash Price
$78,695
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,881*
Total Cash Price
$57,082
SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,231*
Total Cash Price
$61,515
4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,881*
Total Cash Price
$57,082
SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,944*
Total Cash Price
$73,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$1,797
|$2,128
|$1,174
|$1,173
|$2,636
|$8,909
|Repairs
|$340
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$785
|$2,871
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,049
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,241
|Financing
|$3,099
|$2,493
|$1,846
|$1,154
|$417
|$9,010
|Depreciation
|$10,693
|$4,406
|$3,936
|$3,577
|$3,283
|$25,896
|Fuel
|$2,756
|$2,839
|$2,923
|$3,012
|$3,102
|$14,633
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,675
|$13,378
|$11,502
|$10,665
|$11,330
|$69,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,143
|$2,537
|$1,400
|$1,399
|$3,143
|$10,622
|Repairs
|$405
|$590
|$688
|$804
|$936
|$3,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,636
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,864
|Financing
|$3,695
|$2,972
|$2,201
|$1,376
|$497
|$10,742
|Depreciation
|$12,750
|$5,254
|$4,693
|$4,264
|$3,915
|$30,876
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,036
|$15,950
|$13,714
|$12,716
|$13,509
|$82,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$5,711
|Maintenance
|$2,056
|$2,435
|$1,344
|$1,342
|$3,017
|$10,194
|Repairs
|$389
|$566
|$660
|$771
|$898
|$3,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,489
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,708
|Financing
|$3,546
|$2,852
|$2,112
|$1,321
|$477
|$10,309
|Depreciation
|$12,236
|$5,042
|$4,504
|$4,092
|$3,757
|$29,631
|Fuel
|$3,154
|$3,249
|$3,345
|$3,446
|$3,550
|$16,743
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,946
|$15,307
|$13,161
|$12,203
|$12,964
|$79,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$6,239
|Maintenance
|$2,246
|$2,660
|$1,468
|$1,466
|$3,296
|$11,136
|Repairs
|$425
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$982
|$3,589
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,812
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$4,051
|Financing
|$3,874
|$3,116
|$2,308
|$1,443
|$521
|$11,262
|Depreciation
|$13,367
|$5,508
|$4,921
|$4,471
|$4,104
|$32,370
|Fuel
|$3,445
|$3,549
|$3,654
|$3,765
|$3,878
|$18,291
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,344
|$16,722
|$14,378
|$13,332
|$14,162
|$86,938
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$1,763
|$2,087
|$1,152
|$1,151
|$2,586
|$8,737
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,991
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,178
|Financing
|$3,040
|$2,445
|$1,811
|$1,132
|$409
|$8,836
|Depreciation
|$10,488
|$4,322
|$3,861
|$3,508
|$3,220
|$25,398
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,239
|$13,120
|$11,281
|$10,460
|$11,112
|$68,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,393
|$6,575
|Maintenance
|$2,367
|$2,803
|$1,547
|$1,545
|$3,473
|$11,735
|Repairs
|$448
|$652
|$760
|$888
|$1,034
|$3,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,017
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,269
|Financing
|$4,083
|$3,284
|$2,432
|$1,521
|$549
|$11,868
|Depreciation
|$14,086
|$5,805
|$5,185
|$4,711
|$4,325
|$34,113
|Fuel
|$3,631
|$3,740
|$3,851
|$3,968
|$4,087
|$19,276
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,870
|$17,622
|$15,152
|$14,049
|$14,925
|$91,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$6,767
|Maintenance
|$2,436
|$2,885
|$1,592
|$1,590
|$3,574
|$12,078
|Repairs
|$461
|$671
|$783
|$914
|$1,065
|$3,893
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,134
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,394
|Financing
|$4,202
|$3,380
|$2,503
|$1,565
|$565
|$12,215
|Depreciation
|$14,498
|$5,974
|$5,337
|$4,849
|$4,451
|$35,109
|Fuel
|$3,737
|$3,849
|$3,964
|$4,083
|$4,206
|$19,839
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,742
|$18,137
|$15,595
|$14,460
|$15,361
|$94,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$6,623
|Maintenance
|$2,385
|$2,823
|$1,558
|$1,557
|$3,498
|$11,821
|Repairs
|$451
|$657
|$766
|$894
|$1,042
|$3,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,046
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,300
|Financing
|$4,112
|$3,308
|$2,450
|$1,532
|$553
|$11,955
|Depreciation
|$14,189
|$5,847
|$5,223
|$4,746
|$4,357
|$34,362
|Fuel
|$3,657
|$3,767
|$3,879
|$3,996
|$4,117
|$19,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,088
|$17,751
|$15,263
|$14,152
|$15,034
|$92,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,391
|$1,433
|$1,475
|$6,959
|Maintenance
|$2,506
|$2,967
|$1,637
|$1,636
|$3,676
|$12,421
|Repairs
|$474
|$690
|$805
|$940
|$1,095
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,251
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,518
|Financing
|$4,321
|$3,476
|$2,574
|$1,610
|$581
|$12,561
|Depreciation
|$14,909
|$6,144
|$5,488
|$4,987
|$4,578
|$36,105
|Fuel
|$3,843
|$3,959
|$4,076
|$4,199
|$4,325
|$20,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,614
|$18,651
|$16,037
|$14,870
|$15,796
|$96,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$1,728
|$2,046
|$1,129
|$1,128
|$2,535
|$8,566
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,932
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,116
|Financing
|$2,980
|$2,397
|$1,775
|$1,110
|$401
|$8,663
|Depreciation
|$10,282
|$4,237
|$3,785
|$3,439
|$3,157
|$24,900
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,803
|$12,863
|$11,060
|$10,255
|$10,894
|$66,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$2,281
|$2,701
|$1,490
|$1,489
|$3,346
|$11,307
|Repairs
|$432
|$628
|$733
|$855
|$997
|$3,645
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,870
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,113
|Financing
|$3,934
|$3,164
|$2,343
|$1,465
|$529
|$11,435
|Depreciation
|$13,572
|$5,593
|$4,996
|$4,539
|$4,167
|$32,868
|Fuel
|$3,498
|$3,604
|$3,711
|$3,823
|$3,938
|$18,572
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,780
|$16,979
|$14,599
|$13,537
|$14,380
|$88,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$987
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$5,087
|Maintenance
|$1,832
|$2,169
|$1,197
|$1,196
|$2,687
|$9,080
|Repairs
|$347
|$505
|$588
|$687
|$800
|$2,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,108
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,303
|Financing
|$3,159
|$2,541
|$1,882
|$1,177
|$425
|$9,183
|Depreciation
|$10,899
|$4,491
|$4,012
|$3,645
|$3,346
|$26,394
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,894
|$2,980
|$3,070
|$3,162
|$14,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,111
|$13,635
|$11,724
|$10,870
|$11,548
|$70,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,251
|$5,903
|Maintenance
|$2,125
|$2,517
|$1,389
|$1,387
|$3,118
|$10,536
|Repairs
|$402
|$585
|$683
|$797
|$929
|$3,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,606
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,833
|Financing
|$3,665
|$2,948
|$2,183
|$1,365
|$493
|$10,655
|Depreciation
|$12,647
|$5,212
|$4,656
|$4,230
|$3,883
|$30,627
|Fuel
|$3,260
|$3,358
|$3,458
|$3,562
|$3,669
|$17,306
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,818
|$15,821
|$13,604
|$12,614
|$13,400
|$82,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$1,763
|$2,087
|$1,152
|$1,151
|$2,586
|$8,737
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$661
|$770
|$2,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,991
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,178
|Financing
|$3,040
|$2,445
|$1,811
|$1,132
|$409
|$8,836
|Depreciation
|$10,488
|$4,322
|$3,861
|$3,508
|$3,220
|$25,398
|Fuel
|$2,703
|$2,785
|$2,867
|$2,954
|$3,043
|$14,351
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,239
|$13,120
|$11,281
|$10,460
|$11,112
|$68,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,281
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$2,177
|$2,578
|$1,423
|$1,421
|$3,194
|$10,793
|Repairs
|$412
|$600
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,479
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,694
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,926
|Financing
|$3,755
|$3,020
|$2,237
|$1,399
|$505
|$10,915
|Depreciation
|$12,955
|$5,339
|$4,769
|$4,333
|$3,978
|$31,374
|Fuel
|$3,339
|$3,440
|$3,542
|$3,649
|$3,759
|$17,728
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,472
|$16,207
|$13,936
|$12,921
|$13,726
|$84,263
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$2,312
|$1,276
|$1,275
|$2,865
|$9,680
|Repairs
|$370
|$538
|$627
|$732
|$853
|$3,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,313
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,521
|Financing
|$3,367
|$2,709
|$2,006
|$1,254
|$453
|$9,789
|Depreciation
|$11,619
|$4,788
|$4,277
|$3,886
|$3,567
|$28,137
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,637
|$14,535
|$12,498
|$11,588
|$12,310
|$75,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$1,987
|$2,353
|$1,298
|$1,297
|$2,915
|$9,851
|Repairs
|$376
|$547
|$638
|$745
|$868
|$3,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,372
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,583
|Financing
|$3,427
|$2,757
|$2,041
|$1,277
|$461
|$9,962
|Depreciation
|$11,824
|$4,873
|$4,353
|$3,955
|$3,631
|$28,635
|Fuel
|$3,047
|$3,139
|$3,233
|$3,330
|$3,430
|$16,180
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,073
|$14,792
|$12,719
|$11,793
|$12,528
|$76,906
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$6,095
|Maintenance
|$2,195
|$2,598
|$1,434
|$1,433
|$3,219
|$10,879
|Repairs
|$415
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$959
|$3,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,724
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,957
|Financing
|$3,785
|$3,044
|$2,254
|$1,410
|$509
|$11,002
|Depreciation
|$13,058
|$5,381
|$4,807
|$4,368
|$4,009
|$31,623
|Fuel
|$3,366
|$3,467
|$3,570
|$3,678
|$3,788
|$17,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,690
|$16,336
|$14,046
|$13,024
|$13,835
|$84,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$1,728
|$2,046
|$1,129
|$1,128
|$2,535
|$8,566
|Repairs
|$327
|$476
|$555
|$648
|$755
|$2,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,932
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,116
|Financing
|$2,980
|$2,397
|$1,775
|$1,110
|$401
|$8,663
|Depreciation
|$10,282
|$4,237
|$3,785
|$3,439
|$3,157
|$24,900
|Fuel
|$2,650
|$2,730
|$2,811
|$2,896
|$2,983
|$14,070
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,803
|$12,863
|$11,060
|$10,255
|$10,894
|$66,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,423
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$2,312
|$1,276
|$1,275
|$2,865
|$9,680
|Repairs
|$370
|$538
|$627
|$732
|$853
|$3,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,313
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,521
|Financing
|$3,367
|$2,709
|$2,006
|$1,254
|$453
|$9,789
|Depreciation
|$11,619
|$4,788
|$4,277
|$3,886
|$3,567
|$28,137
|Fuel
|$2,994
|$3,085
|$3,176
|$3,272
|$3,371
|$15,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,637
|$14,535
|$12,498
|$11,588
|$12,310
|$75,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,143
|$2,537
|$1,400
|$1,399
|$3,143
|$10,622
|Repairs
|$405
|$590
|$688
|$804
|$936
|$3,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,636
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,864
|Financing
|$3,695
|$2,972
|$2,201
|$1,376
|$497
|$10,742
|Depreciation
|$12,750
|$5,254
|$4,693
|$4,264
|$3,915
|$30,876
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,036
|$15,950
|$13,714
|$12,716
|$13,509
|$82,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$1,935
|$2,292
|$1,264
|$1,263
|$2,839
|$9,594
|Repairs
|$366
|$533
|$622
|$726
|$846
|$3,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,284
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,490
|Financing
|$3,338
|$2,685
|$1,988
|$1,243
|$449
|$9,703
|Depreciation
|$11,516
|$4,745
|$4,239
|$3,852
|$3,536
|$27,888
|Fuel
|$2,968
|$3,058
|$3,148
|$3,244
|$3,341
|$15,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,419
|$14,407
|$12,387
|$11,486
|$12,201
|$74,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,143
|$2,537
|$1,400
|$1,399
|$3,143
|$10,622
|Repairs
|$405
|$590
|$688
|$804
|$936
|$3,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,636
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,864
|Financing
|$3,695
|$2,972
|$2,201
|$1,376
|$497
|$10,742
|Depreciation
|$12,750
|$5,254
|$4,693
|$4,264
|$3,915
|$30,876
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,036
|$15,950
|$13,714
|$12,716
|$13,509
|$82,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,143
|$2,537
|$1,400
|$1,399
|$3,143
|$10,622
|Repairs
|$405
|$590
|$688
|$804
|$936
|$3,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,636
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,864
|Financing
|$3,695
|$2,972
|$2,201
|$1,376
|$497
|$10,742
|Depreciation
|$12,750
|$5,254
|$4,693
|$4,264
|$3,915
|$30,876
|Fuel
|$3,286
|$3,385
|$3,486
|$3,591
|$3,699
|$17,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,036
|$15,950
|$13,714
|$12,716
|$13,509
|$82,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,719
|Maintenance
|$2,419
|$2,864
|$1,581
|$1,579
|$3,549
|$11,992
|Repairs
|$458
|$666
|$777
|$907
|$1,057
|$3,865
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,105
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$4,362
|Financing
|$4,172
|$3,356
|$2,485
|$1,554
|$561
|$12,128
|Depreciation
|$14,395
|$5,932
|$5,299
|$4,815
|$4,420
|$34,860
|Fuel
|$3,710
|$3,822
|$3,935
|$4,054
|$4,176
|$19,698
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,524
|$18,008
|$15,484
|$14,357
|$15,252
|$93,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,444
|$6,815
|Maintenance
|$2,454
|$2,905
|$1,603
|$1,602
|$3,600
|$12,164
|Repairs
|$464
|$676
|$788
|$920
|$1,072
|$3,921
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,163
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,425
|Financing
|$4,232
|$3,404
|$2,521
|$1,576
|$569
|$12,301
|Depreciation
|$14,600
|$6,017
|$5,375
|$4,883
|$4,483
|$35,358
|Fuel
|$3,763
|$3,877
|$3,992
|$4,112
|$4,236
|$19,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,960
|$18,265
|$15,705
|$14,562
|$15,469
|$94,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$1,780
|$2,107
|$1,163
|$1,162
|$2,611
|$8,823
|Repairs
|$337
|$490
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$2,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,020
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,209
|Financing
|$3,069
|$2,469
|$1,828
|$1,143
|$413
|$8,923
|Depreciation
|$10,590
|$4,364
|$3,899
|$3,542
|$3,252
|$25,647
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,457
|$13,249
|$11,392
|$10,563
|$11,221
|$68,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$5,327
|Maintenance
|$1,918
|$2,271
|$1,253
|$1,252
|$2,814
|$9,508
|Repairs
|$363
|$528
|$616
|$719
|$838
|$3,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,255
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,459
|Financing
|$3,308
|$2,661
|$1,970
|$1,232
|$445
|$9,616
|Depreciation
|$11,413
|$4,703
|$4,201
|$3,817
|$3,504
|$27,639
|Fuel
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,120
|$3,215
|$3,311
|$15,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,201
|$14,278
|$12,277
|$11,383
|$12,092
|$74,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,943
|Maintenance
|$1,780
|$2,107
|$1,163
|$1,162
|$2,611
|$8,823
|Repairs
|$337
|$490
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$2,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,020
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,209
|Financing
|$3,069
|$2,469
|$1,828
|$1,143
|$413
|$8,923
|Depreciation
|$10,590
|$4,364
|$3,899
|$3,542
|$3,252
|$25,647
|Fuel
|$2,730
|$2,812
|$2,895
|$2,983
|$3,072
|$14,492
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,457
|$13,249
|$11,392
|$10,563
|$11,221
|$68,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sierra 2500HD Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,353
|$6,383
|Maintenance
|$2,298
|$2,721
|$1,502
|$1,500
|$3,372
|$11,393
|Repairs
|$435
|$633
|$738
|$862
|$1,004
|$3,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,900
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$4,144
|Financing
|$3,963
|$3,188
|$2,361
|$1,476
|$533
|$11,522
|Depreciation
|$13,675
|$5,635
|$5,034
|$4,574
|$4,199
|$33,117
|Fuel
|$3,525
|$3,631
|$3,739
|$3,852
|$3,967
|$18,713
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,998
|$17,108
|$14,710
|$13,639
|$14,489
|$88,944
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Sierra 2500HD
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD in Virginia is:not available
