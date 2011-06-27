Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Loving every minute
Love this truck! Not only has there been attention to detail, but no detail has been overlooked. The 6.6L V8 Duramax coupled with the Allison 1000 6 speed tranny is awesome. The comfort level is excellent. Mine is an SLT Crew Cab standard box, Steath Gray with light tan leather. Very impressed with the high tech electronics and trailer brake controller. Although I have not purchased a new truck in over 10 years (my last new one was a 2002 GMC Sierra SLT Duramax) the sticker shock was tolerable! I would recommend this truck to anyone that regularly tows or hauls a sizable load. We have a 29 foot 5th wheel and use it often. I cannot say enough positive things about this rig - Buy One!
ONLY GMC for ME!
The best truck on the road...and off! After 5 years my truck still performs better than all the others and it's a stud!
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best truck I’ve had
I love this truck. Lots of power for a gas engine. Tows our large camp trailer with ease.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2013 HD2500 Denali Diesel
Only thing I really dislike is the interior storage the pockets on the doors are basically useless specially with the doors closed, the center console on the Denali is a joke the hydraulic lifts break easily and have a tendency to trap unwanted items. The back seats lift up and further demonstrate GMC' interior designers were a sleep at the wheel continuing the zero storage theme. my sons Nissan Armada interior storage puts this 70k unit to shame. Other than that it pulls great I like the 500-600 mile range. Current mileage 35000. Times to dealership 2. Tire monitor went bad and for a recall item.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
