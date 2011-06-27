Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Loving every minute 2013duramax , 12/17/2012 13 of 26 people found this review helpful Love this truck! Not only has there been attention to detail, but no detail has been overlooked. The 6.6L V8 Duramax coupled with the Allison 1000 6 speed tranny is awesome. The comfort level is excellent. Mine is an SLT Crew Cab standard box, Steath Gray with light tan leather. Very impressed with the high tech electronics and trailer brake controller. Although I have not purchased a new truck in over 10 years (my last new one was a 2002 GMC Sierra SLT Duramax) the sticker shock was tolerable! I would recommend this truck to anyone that regularly tows or hauls a sizable load. We have a 29 foot 5th wheel and use it often. I cannot say enough positive things about this rig - Buy One! Report Abuse

ONLY GMC for ME! bobdennis@yahoo.com , 11/08/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The best truck on the road...and off! After 5 years my truck still performs better than all the others and it's a stud! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best truck I've had Dustin , 02/02/2018 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this truck. Lots of power for a gas engine. Tows our large camp trailer with ease. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value