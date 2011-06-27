Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews
2008 GMC 2500 Diesel
I bought this truck from a local used car dealer. I drive this truck mostly through the mountains of southwestern PA hauling my travel trailer. I previously owned a 2005 F250 diesel. There is absolutely no comparison between the two trucks. This GMC outperforms the ford in every way possible. I never thought I would say this considering my grandfather, my father, and I have been ford guys our entire lives but the proof is in the way the truck drives, handles, pulls, and the reliability I have experienced with this truck. I have driven this truck for more than 15,000 miles and overall I am completely satisfied. I have to say that this is by far the best truck I ever owned.
Excellent HD choice & great value
I got one of the first 08 2500HDs off the line as a custom order back in Aug. 07. For what I paid, this truck is an amazing value when compared to the F250s and Ram 2500s out there. The gas V8 has plenty of power and tows a 5000 lb trailer with ease. At first I had a problem with the transmission not downshifting easily in the 25-50 mph range, but the dealer flashed the ECU and now it's more responsive (although a bit less smooth- shifting - before it was like silk). Fuel economy has been mostly around 10-11 in the city, anywhere from 12-18 on the highway (the faster you go, the worse it gets). Most impressive is the quality. The interior and overall feel of the 2500HD is very solid.
Back to re-review after 6 months
I wrote my first review in June after trading in a 2004 F-150. It has only got better and better. Absolutely no issues. Fuel mileage has gone to over 23 MPG on a recent hiway only trip of 600 miles, to between 15-18 MPG back and forth to work and weekend trips. I have not had this kind of acceleration since my '61 Vette'. There are no rattles or any fit/finish problems. Only oil changes and tire rotation. I would not trade this truck for any other on the market. I did extensive reseach and I am so glad I choose this HD2500, Duramax/Allison. I would recommend this truck to anyone, no hesitation.
Not a fan
The fuel economy of this truck leaves a lot to be desired. My truck is GPS'd so I am only able to drive the speed limit without getting in trouble. The best I have ever got for fuel economy is 14.8 mpg (imperial gallons). The quality of the truck is less than desirable. In cold weather (less than -20c) the back doors will not latch completely without slamming them hard. I actually knocked the molding off the door trying to get it latched. When the doors are closed they squeak and rattle so bad you have to turn the radio up. I have had to install a second battery to get the truck to start after sitting for more than 3 days. The airbag computer already stopped working and needed replacing.
A refined, well built truck
Well designed, well built truck that is a pleasure to drive, but it struggles to pull my small 6000lb 5th wheel trailer over some moutain passes. ATF temps up around 215 deg although total weight well within published rating. Front end styling is ugly.
