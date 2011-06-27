Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews

2008 GMC 2500 Diesel John , 08/03/2010 32 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought this truck from a local used car dealer. I drive this truck mostly through the mountains of southwestern PA hauling my travel trailer. I previously owned a 2005 F250 diesel. There is absolutely no comparison between the two trucks. This GMC outperforms the ford in every way possible. I never thought I would say this considering my grandfather, my father, and I have been ford guys our entire lives but the proof is in the way the truck drives, handles, pulls, and the reliability I have experienced with this truck. I have driven this truck for more than 15,000 miles and overall I am completely satisfied. I have to say that this is by far the best truck I ever owned. Report Abuse

Excellent HD choice & great value Dave , 07/25/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got one of the first 08 2500HDs off the line as a custom order back in Aug. 07. For what I paid, this truck is an amazing value when compared to the F250s and Ram 2500s out there. The gas V8 has plenty of power and tows a 5000 lb trailer with ease. At first I had a problem with the transmission not downshifting easily in the 25-50 mph range, but the dealer flashed the ECU and now it's more responsive (although a bit less smooth- shifting - before it was like silk). Fuel economy has been mostly around 10-11 in the city, anywhere from 12-18 on the highway (the faster you go, the worse it gets). Most impressive is the quality. The interior and overall feel of the 2500HD is very solid.

Back to re-review after 6 months SLC , 12/02/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I wrote my first review in June after trading in a 2004 F-150. It has only got better and better. Absolutely no issues. Fuel mileage has gone to over 23 MPG on a recent hiway only trip of 600 miles, to between 15-18 MPG back and forth to work and weekend trips. I have not had this kind of acceleration since my '61 Vette'. There are no rattles or any fit/finish problems. Only oil changes and tire rotation. I would not trade this truck for any other on the market. I did extensive reseach and I am so glad I choose this HD2500, Duramax/Allison. I would recommend this truck to anyone, no hesitation.

Not a fan notafan , 02/13/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The fuel economy of this truck leaves a lot to be desired. My truck is GPS'd so I am only able to drive the speed limit without getting in trouble. The best I have ever got for fuel economy is 14.8 mpg (imperial gallons). The quality of the truck is less than desirable. In cold weather (less than -20c) the back doors will not latch completely without slamming them hard. I actually knocked the molding off the door trying to get it latched. When the doors are closed they squeak and rattle so bad you have to turn the radio up. I have had to install a second battery to get the truck to start after sitting for more than 3 days. The airbag computer already stopped working and needed replacing.