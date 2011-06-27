Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

05' 6.6 V8 troyman89 , 12/12/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Very nice truck. Lots of power for pulling my 35 foot race trailer. Good on fuel about 21 highway 18 in town. I put the banks 6 gun chip in it. Very fast. Sounds good and has lots of power Report Abuse

Good, but not great candleman , 11/21/2008 2 of 4 people found this review helpful This diesel was an upgrade from a gas Dodge RAM1500. Pulling a 7,000lb trailer now seems effortless. Turbocharger takes a long time to engage and gas mileage wasn't as good as I'd expected for a diesel- about 12.5 pulling trailer which is disappointing since over 20 without. Just had 3 injectors replaced under 100K Duramax warranty which I believe was a known problem in all GM diesels from 2002-2006. No recall, of course! No significant change in power or mileage with the new injectors. I hate that GM always adds a $95+ "diagnostic fee" for the computer hookup with any service. Also- computer's trip timer hasn't worked since purchase and the stereo speaker sound is absolutely awful. Report Abuse

Speedometer Problems polonerw , 04/05/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Duramax Diesel 2500 Hd crew cab to pull a 36 foot fifth wheel. There is plenty of power; however, have had a few problems. The speedometer failed at about 60000 miles and had to be replaced. I have read that this is a common problem but there is a class action lawsuit and I plan to turn in my 478.00 receipt and hopefully get reimbutsed from GM. The engine light came on and paid to have the code read which was relatively meaningless but haven't had any more problems with that. I added a Superchip which is amazing how much perfromance improvement. Have heard that some people have burned up transmission with Superchip but I always reset to towsafe prior to pulling anything. Report Abuse

Hi Oh Silver dkwalker25 , 01/06/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i love my pickup, hauls my 40HP massey with bucket and brush hog like it's not even there. with banks big hoss bundle it hauls balls and doesn't think twice. awesome truck wouldn't give anything for it. it's dependable, and with all the mods it catches eyes everywhere i go. as of now, until ford puts out the 6.7L would only recommend a duramax. cummins is good but everything around it is crap and rides like a semi. duramax is king right now. i just can't say how much i love my pickup. Report Abuse