Used 1999 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm300 hp @ 4800 rpm300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.44.5 ft.47.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono38.4 in.
Rear hip Roomnono61.5 in.
Rear leg roomnono33.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono66.3 in.
Measurements
Length221.9 in.221.9 in.227.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.8000 lbs.8000 lbs.
Curb weight4586 lbs.5266 lbs.no
Gross weight7200 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Height71.0 in.73.7 in.73.9 in.
Maximum payload2614.0 lbs.3334.0 lbs.1716.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.133.0 in.143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.78.5 in.78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Gold Firemist
  • Fire Red
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Arctic White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Oak
  • Medium Oak
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Medium Oak
  • Blue
  • Graphite
  • Light Gray
  • Oak
