Used 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG161314
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg11/15 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/680.0 mi.374.0/510.0 mi.408.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG161314
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l5.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm200 hp @ 4000 rpm175 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.44.0 ft.47.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.0 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.0 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.0 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono37.5 in.
Rear hip Roomnono64.2 in.
Rear leg roomnono34.8 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono67.6 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Maximum payload4662.0 lbs.4662.0 lbs.4662.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.141.5 in.
Length213.4 in.213.4 in.218.4 in.
Width76.8 in.76.0 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
no
  • Black
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
