Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG141313
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg11/17 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/578.0 mi.374.0/578.0 mi.275.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG141313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l5.0 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm175 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Roomno54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg roomno32.1 in.32.1 in.
Rear shoulder roomno67.6 in.67.6 in.
Measurements
Length212.6 in.237.0 in.218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Curb weight3802 lbs.4116 lbs.4514 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.6200 lbs.6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.6.8 in.8.4 in.
Height73.8 in.70.4 in.73.8 in.
Maximum payload2298.0 lbs.2084.0 lbs.2086.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.155.5 in.141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
