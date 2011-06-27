2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sierra 1500 Double Cab
Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,489*
Total Cash Price
$73,161
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,841*
Total Cash Price
$71,604
SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,957*
Total Cash Price
$51,887
4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,101*
Total Cash Price
$58,632
Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,147*
Total Cash Price
$64,340
SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,056*
Total Cash Price
$52,925
AT4 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,147*
Total Cash Price
$64,340
SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,246*
Total Cash Price
$65,378
4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,201*
Total Cash Price
$59,670
Sierra 1500 Crew Cab
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,056*
Total Cash Price
$52,925
4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,291*
Total Cash Price
$71,085
4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,155*
Total Cash Price
$53,962
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,688*
Total Cash Price
$75,236
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,399*
Total Cash Price
$61,746
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,543*
Total Cash Price
$68,491
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,957*
Total Cash Price
$51,887
AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,444*
Total Cash Price
$67,453
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,147*
Total Cash Price
$64,340
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,254*
Total Cash Price
$55,000
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,597*
Total Cash Price
$63,821
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,552*
Total Cash Price
$58,113
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,147*
Total Cash Price
$64,340
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,940*
Total Cash Price
$72,642
4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,039*
Total Cash Price
$73,680
4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,606*
Total Cash Price
$53,444
AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,101*
Total Cash Price
$58,632
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,002*
Total Cash Price
$57,595
Sierra 1500 Regular Cab
2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,606*
Total Cash Price
$53,444
2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,093*
Total Cash Price
$69,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab Elevation 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,193
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,323
|$6,179
|Maintenance
|$689
|$1,048
|$1,059
|$2,824
|$1,830
|$7,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$491
|$719
|$1,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,328
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,587
|Financing
|$3,934
|$3,165
|$2,342
|$1,465
|$530
|$11,437
|Depreciation
|$14,756
|$4,544
|$4,301
|$5,044
|$4,778
|$33,423
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,495
|$12,731
|$12,003
|$14,046
|$12,213
|$77,489
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$1,294
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$675
|$1,025
|$1,036
|$2,764
|$1,791
|$7,292
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$201
|$480
|$704
|$1,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,257
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,511
|Financing
|$3,850
|$3,098
|$2,292
|$1,434
|$519
|$11,193
|Depreciation
|$14,442
|$4,448
|$4,209
|$4,936
|$4,677
|$32,712
|Fuel
|$2,581
|$2,658
|$2,738
|$2,819
|$2,905
|$13,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,932
|$12,460
|$11,748
|$13,748
|$11,954
|$75,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$846
|$875
|$906
|$938
|$4,382
|Maintenance
|$489
|$743
|$751
|$2,003
|$1,298
|$5,284
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,360
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,544
|Financing
|$2,790
|$2,245
|$1,661
|$1,039
|$376
|$8,111
|Depreciation
|$10,465
|$3,223
|$3,050
|$3,577
|$3,389
|$23,704
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,791
|$9,029
|$8,513
|$9,962
|$8,662
|$54,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$4,952
|Maintenance
|$553
|$840
|$849
|$2,263
|$1,467
|$5,971
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,667
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,875
|Financing
|$3,153
|$2,537
|$1,877
|$1,174
|$425
|$9,165
|Depreciation
|$11,825
|$3,642
|$3,446
|$4,042
|$3,830
|$26,786
|Fuel
|$2,113
|$2,176
|$2,242
|$2,309
|$2,379
|$11,219
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,234
|$10,203
|$9,620
|$11,257
|$9,788
|$62,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab Elevation 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$606
|$921
|$931
|$2,484
|$1,610
|$6,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$632
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,926
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,155
|Financing
|$3,460
|$2,784
|$2,060
|$1,288
|$466
|$10,058
|Depreciation
|$12,977
|$3,997
|$3,782
|$4,435
|$4,202
|$29,393
|Fuel
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$2,610
|$12,311
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,301
|$11,196
|$10,556
|$12,353
|$10,741
|$68,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$957
|$4,470
|Maintenance
|$499
|$758
|$766
|$2,043
|$1,324
|$5,390
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,407
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,595
|Financing
|$2,846
|$2,290
|$1,694
|$1,060
|$384
|$8,273
|Depreciation
|$10,674
|$3,287
|$3,111
|$3,649
|$3,457
|$24,178
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,167
|$9,210
|$8,683
|$10,161
|$8,835
|$56,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab AT4 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$606
|$921
|$931
|$2,484
|$1,610
|$6,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$632
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,926
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,155
|Financing
|$3,460
|$2,784
|$2,060
|$1,288
|$466
|$10,058
|Depreciation
|$12,977
|$3,997
|$3,782
|$4,435
|$4,202
|$29,393
|Fuel
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$2,610
|$12,311
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,301
|$11,196
|$10,556
|$12,353
|$10,741
|$68,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,066
|$1,103
|$1,142
|$1,182
|$5,521
|Maintenance
|$616
|$936
|$946
|$2,524
|$1,635
|$6,658
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$184
|$438
|$643
|$1,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,974
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,205
|Financing
|$3,515
|$2,829
|$2,093
|$1,309
|$474
|$10,220
|Depreciation
|$13,186
|$4,061
|$3,843
|$4,507
|$4,270
|$29,867
|Fuel
|$2,356
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,574
|$2,652
|$12,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,677
|$11,377
|$10,726
|$12,552
|$10,914
|$69,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$973
|$1,006
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$5,039
|Maintenance
|$562
|$854
|$864
|$2,303
|$1,493
|$6,077
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$400
|$587
|$1,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,714
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,926
|Financing
|$3,208
|$2,582
|$1,910
|$1,195
|$432
|$9,328
|Depreciation
|$12,035
|$3,706
|$3,507
|$4,114
|$3,897
|$27,260
|Fuel
|$2,151
|$2,215
|$2,282
|$2,349
|$2,421
|$11,417
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,610
|$10,383
|$9,790
|$11,456
|$9,961
|$63,201
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$957
|$4,470
|Maintenance
|$499
|$758
|$766
|$2,043
|$1,324
|$5,390
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$355
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,407
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,595
|Financing
|$2,846
|$2,290
|$1,694
|$1,060
|$384
|$8,273
|Depreciation
|$10,674
|$3,287
|$3,111
|$3,649
|$3,457
|$24,178
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,167
|$9,210
|$8,683
|$10,161
|$8,835
|$56,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,159
|$1,199
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$6,003
|Maintenance
|$670
|$1,018
|$1,029
|$2,744
|$1,778
|$7,239
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$477
|$699
|$1,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,233
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,485
|Financing
|$3,822
|$3,076
|$2,276
|$1,423
|$515
|$11,112
|Depreciation
|$14,337
|$4,416
|$4,179
|$4,900
|$4,643
|$32,474
|Fuel
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,799
|$2,884
|$13,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,744
|$12,370
|$11,663
|$13,648
|$11,867
|$75,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$880
|$910
|$942
|$976
|$4,557
|Maintenance
|$509
|$773
|$781
|$2,083
|$1,350
|$5,495
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$152
|$362
|$530
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,454
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,646
|Financing
|$2,902
|$2,335
|$1,727
|$1,081
|$391
|$8,435
|Depreciation
|$10,884
|$3,352
|$3,172
|$3,720
|$3,525
|$24,652
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,543
|$9,390
|$8,854
|$10,360
|$9,008
|$57,155
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,227
|$1,269
|$1,314
|$1,360
|$6,354
|Maintenance
|$709
|$1,077
|$1,089
|$2,904
|$1,882
|$7,662
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$505
|$740
|$1,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,422
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,689
|Financing
|$4,046
|$3,255
|$2,408
|$1,507
|$545
|$11,761
|Depreciation
|$15,174
|$4,673
|$4,423
|$5,187
|$4,914
|$34,371
|Fuel
|$2,712
|$2,793
|$2,877
|$2,962
|$3,052
|$14,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,247
|$13,092
|$12,344
|$14,445
|$12,560
|$79,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,007
|$1,041
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$5,215
|Maintenance
|$582
|$884
|$894
|$2,384
|$1,545
|$6,288
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$414
|$607
|$1,195
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,808
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,027
|Financing
|$3,320
|$2,672
|$1,977
|$1,236
|$447
|$9,652
|Depreciation
|$12,453
|$3,835
|$3,630
|$4,257
|$4,033
|$28,208
|Fuel
|$2,225
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,361
|$10,745
|$10,130
|$11,855
|$10,308
|$65,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$5,784
|Maintenance
|$645
|$981
|$991
|$2,644
|$1,713
|$6,975
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$193
|$459
|$673
|$1,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,115
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,358
|Financing
|$3,683
|$2,963
|$2,193
|$1,371
|$496
|$10,707
|Depreciation
|$13,814
|$4,254
|$4,026
|$4,722
|$4,473
|$31,289
|Fuel
|$2,468
|$2,542
|$2,619
|$2,697
|$2,779
|$13,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,804
|$11,918
|$11,237
|$13,150
|$11,434
|$72,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$846
|$875
|$906
|$938
|$4,382
|Maintenance
|$489
|$743
|$751
|$2,003
|$1,298
|$5,284
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$348
|$510
|$1,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,360
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,544
|Financing
|$2,790
|$2,245
|$1,661
|$1,039
|$376
|$8,111
|Depreciation
|$10,465
|$3,223
|$3,050
|$3,577
|$3,389
|$23,704
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,791
|$9,029
|$8,513
|$9,962
|$8,662
|$54,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,178
|$1,219
|$5,697
|Maintenance
|$636
|$966
|$976
|$2,604
|$1,687
|$6,869
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$452
|$663
|$1,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,068
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,307
|Financing
|$3,627
|$2,919
|$2,159
|$1,351
|$489
|$10,544
|Depreciation
|$13,605
|$4,190
|$3,965
|$4,650
|$4,406
|$30,815
|Fuel
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$2,737
|$12,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,428
|$11,738
|$11,067
|$12,951
|$11,261
|$71,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$606
|$921
|$931
|$2,484
|$1,610
|$6,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$632
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,926
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,155
|Financing
|$3,460
|$2,784
|$2,060
|$1,288
|$466
|$10,058
|Depreciation
|$12,977
|$3,997
|$3,782
|$4,435
|$4,202
|$29,393
|Fuel
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$2,610
|$12,311
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,301
|$11,196
|$10,556
|$12,353
|$10,741
|$68,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$897
|$928
|$960
|$994
|$4,645
|Maintenance
|$518
|$788
|$796
|$2,123
|$1,376
|$5,601
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$369
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,502
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,697
|Financing
|$2,957
|$2,380
|$1,761
|$1,101
|$399
|$8,598
|Depreciation
|$11,093
|$3,416
|$3,233
|$3,792
|$3,592
|$25,126
|Fuel
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,103
|$2,166
|$2,231
|$10,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,918
|$9,571
|$9,024
|$10,560
|$9,182
|$58,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,041
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,154
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$601
|$914
|$924
|$2,464
|$1,597
|$6,499
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$428
|$627
|$1,235
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,903
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,129
|Financing
|$3,432
|$2,761
|$2,043
|$1,278
|$462
|$9,977
|Depreciation
|$12,872
|$3,964
|$3,752
|$4,400
|$4,168
|$29,156
|Fuel
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$2,513
|$2,589
|$12,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,113
|$11,106
|$10,471
|$12,253
|$10,654
|$67,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$948
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,051
|$4,908
|Maintenance
|$548
|$832
|$841
|$2,243
|$1,454
|$5,918
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$390
|$571
|$1,124
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,643
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,849
|Financing
|$3,125
|$2,514
|$1,860
|$1,164
|$421
|$9,084
|Depreciation
|$11,721
|$3,610
|$3,416
|$4,006
|$3,796
|$26,548
|Fuel
|$2,094
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,358
|$11,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,046
|$10,112
|$9,535
|$11,157
|$9,701
|$61,552
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,163
|$5,434
|Maintenance
|$606
|$921
|$931
|$2,484
|$1,610
|$6,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$632
|$1,245
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,926
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,155
|Financing
|$3,460
|$2,784
|$2,060
|$1,288
|$466
|$10,058
|Depreciation
|$12,977
|$3,997
|$3,782
|$4,435
|$4,202
|$29,393
|Fuel
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$2,610
|$12,311
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,301
|$11,196
|$10,556
|$12,353
|$10,741
|$68,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$1,268
|$1,313
|$6,135
|Maintenance
|$685
|$1,040
|$1,051
|$2,804
|$1,817
|$7,398
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$204
|$487
|$714
|$1,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,304
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,562
|Financing
|$3,906
|$3,143
|$2,325
|$1,455
|$526
|$11,355
|Depreciation
|$14,651
|$4,512
|$4,270
|$5,008
|$4,745
|$33,186
|Fuel
|$2,618
|$2,696
|$2,778
|$2,860
|$2,947
|$13,899
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,307
|$12,641
|$11,918
|$13,947
|$12,127
|$76,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,201
|$1,243
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$6,222
|Maintenance
|$694
|$1,055
|$1,066
|$2,844
|$1,843
|$7,503
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$494
|$724
|$1,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,351
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,612
|Financing
|$3,962
|$3,188
|$2,359
|$1,475
|$534
|$11,518
|Depreciation
|$14,860
|$4,577
|$4,331
|$5,079
|$4,812
|$33,660
|Fuel
|$2,655
|$2,735
|$2,817
|$2,901
|$2,989
|$14,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,683
|$12,821
|$12,088
|$14,146
|$12,300
|$78,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$871
|$901
|$933
|$966
|$4,513
|Maintenance
|$504
|$765
|$774
|$2,063
|$1,337
|$5,443
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$358
|$525
|$1,034
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,431
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,620
|Financing
|$2,874
|$2,312
|$1,711
|$1,070
|$387
|$8,354
|Depreciation
|$10,779
|$3,320
|$3,142
|$3,684
|$3,491
|$24,415
|Fuel
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,044
|$2,104
|$2,168
|$10,226
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,355
|$9,300
|$8,768
|$10,261
|$8,922
|$56,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$4,952
|Maintenance
|$553
|$840
|$849
|$2,263
|$1,467
|$5,971
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$165
|$393
|$576
|$1,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,667
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,875
|Financing
|$3,153
|$2,537
|$1,877
|$1,174
|$425
|$9,165
|Depreciation
|$11,825
|$3,642
|$3,446
|$4,042
|$3,830
|$26,786
|Fuel
|$2,113
|$2,176
|$2,242
|$2,309
|$2,379
|$11,219
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,234
|$10,203
|$9,620
|$11,257
|$9,788
|$62,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$939
|$971
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$4,864
|Maintenance
|$543
|$825
|$834
|$2,223
|$1,441
|$5,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$162
|$386
|$566
|$1,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,620
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,824
|Financing
|$3,097
|$2,492
|$1,844
|$1,153
|$417
|$9,003
|Depreciation
|$11,616
|$3,578
|$3,386
|$3,970
|$3,762
|$26,311
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,337
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,858
|$10,022
|$9,449
|$11,058
|$9,615
|$61,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$871
|$901
|$933
|$966
|$4,513
|Maintenance
|$504
|$765
|$774
|$2,063
|$1,337
|$5,443
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$358
|$525
|$1,034
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,431
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,620
|Financing
|$2,874
|$2,312
|$1,711
|$1,070
|$387
|$8,354
|Depreciation
|$10,779
|$3,320
|$3,142
|$3,684
|$3,491
|$24,415
|Fuel
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,044
|$2,104
|$2,168
|$10,226
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,355
|$9,300
|$8,768
|$10,261
|$8,922
|$56,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sierra 1500 Regular Cab 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$1,164
|$1,205
|$1,248
|$5,828
|Maintenance
|$650
|$988
|$999
|$2,664
|$1,726
|$7,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$463
|$678
|$1,335
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,139
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,384
|Financing
|$3,711
|$2,986
|$2,209
|$1,382
|$500
|$10,788
|Depreciation
|$13,918
|$4,287
|$4,057
|$4,757
|$4,507
|$31,526
|Fuel
|$2,487
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,717
|$2,800
|$13,204
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,992
|$12,009
|$11,322
|$13,249
|$11,520
|$73,093
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sierra 1500
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 in Virginia is:not available
