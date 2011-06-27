  1. Home
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Sierra 1500
5(47%)4(13%)3(13%)2(7%)1(20%)
3.6
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Shaky Mess of a Truck

Zach Cesternino, 05/30/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
19 of 24 people found this review helpful

I have had this vehicle for two months and it has spent 20+ days in the shop. The truck vibrates at all speeds above 40 mph and can be felt in the floor, seat, steering wheel ,pedals, etc. Even though multiple dealerships have confirmed there is an issue GM corporate has stated the vehicle is "operating as designed". Not sure which car companies design their truck to make the occupants nauseous. Anyone looking to purchase this truck should research Sierra/Silverado vibration issues and purchase something else. GM isn't going to make it right or fix your issue so steer clear. Update- Switched to a RAM Rebel and couldn't be happier.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Engine hesitates when it shift at low speeds

John Crooke, 12/27/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
15 of 19 people found this review helpful

The eight speed transmission seems to have problems.

Where's my Gas Cap?

Junior, 12/14/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

Love most everything about this truck. TWO things I HATE. Low speed shifting and No Gas Cap. My truck is the SLT Premium Plus package that has the 8 speed transmission. At slow take offs it shifts hard to 2nd gear. Have also experienced "lunging" into 2nd gear when crawling to a stop such as heavy traffic. This could be dangerous if so be alert! I was told by the stealership that is is an adaptive learning transmission and it would learn my driving habits. Well, I now have 2900 miles on it with no change. My transmission obviously a slow learner. Now the gas cap... Capless fuel filler is the most ridiculous option that GM has come up with in my opinion. The 5 seconds that it takes to unscrew and screw back on the cap doesn't justify the "convenience". First off, there is nothing to keep dirt, water, or any other element from pooling on the flapper door for the nozzle insertion. The time that I am suppose to save by not have to remove or install the cap is used searching the gas pump island for a paper towel to soak up the gas that will inevitably pool on top of the flapper. Water always pools here as well whenever the truck is washed or it rains. GM, please bring back the tried and true GAS CAP! Absolutely happy with the fuel mileage for a big V8 truck. I can get 24 mpg on a 55MPH road and 19's on a 70MPH road. City is OK. Averaging 15-16MPG. Update: 10,000 miles now. Transmission still hasn't learned anything even after going to school at the stealership multiple times.' Update: It's now 2020. 13,800 miles. Transmission still hasn't learned anything. Patience is wearing thin. Been waiting on the stealership to call me for 6 weeks now to set up yet another appointment to get my transmission woes resolved. It's like they are hoping my warranty expires or something. RAM is in my future... Oh, I still miss my gas cap!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
GMC FAN NO MORE

Russell Sheldt, 03/29/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
15 of 22 people found this review helpful

My new 2017 GMC Serra SLT is a true lemon. I currently own four vehicles from the GMC family but no more GMCs for me. This truck was listed at 51,845 dollars. I understand that mistakes are going to be made in manufacturing and that Vince Whibbs may not have known that they were selling me a GMC lemon but if you can not fix it replace it . After six trips to Vince Whibbs GMC for the same issue it is still broken. What good is GMC's warranty if they can not fix it? Not only did Vince Whibbs GMC not fix it but they created another issue on our 4th trip there.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Nice truck, with flaws

Jimmy Fortuna, 12/29/2016
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A)
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

Overall it's a nice truck. It rides well, is comfy, and has almost every bell and whistle. Almost everything seems to be at 90% of my expectations. The transmission is constantly searching, and the entertainment system already seems dated.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
