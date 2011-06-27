Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5.3L 4WD 2DR SHORTBOX Sierria 1500 Joe Donahue , 09/07/2015 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful THE HEADLIGHTS ARE DANGEROUS!!! Be extremely careful driving this vehicle at night!!! The way the LOW BEAMS are designed make for a Dangerous Driving Condition!!! The OEM Headlights are NOT ADJUSTABLE!!!! If anyone comes up with a fix or an approved warranty replacement set of Headlights please contact me [contact info removed]. The Hump? Or left foot pad on the Drivers side is something that shall need to be fixed. It's down wright uncomfortable, and I'm thinking a RAZOR BLADE and maybe a 5 Lbs MECHANOCKER Hammer may do the trick. The Owners manual says there should be locking tabs below the (VYNAL?) interior flooring for floor mats. I imagine with the Razor Blade and a set of Heavy Shears I will find out. So, Basically for $34k I've got a new truck that is in need of some Mechanical Surgery. On the Good side though the Sales Team that I bought this vehicle from went above and beyond their duty to obtain this vehicle to sell to me. Great Job Sales Team! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Very low build quaity Eduard , 09/11/2017 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I've purchased my Sierra 1500 brand new from GMC dealer. There are a list of issues that started at the day one or shortly after the day one. It is excessive vibration at the highway speed, very poor headlights, issues with rear suspension etc. I had my truck at the dealer repair shop for 92 days during the first year and it still needs more repairs! Very surprised with this GMC truck low build quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

rip off miamimama1 , 02/04/2016 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 10 people found this review helpful I just put a huge down payment on my denali 2015 on Jan 7 2016. Two days after having the car it was jerking before and after stop. I almost had numerous accidents in my new car. I went back to brickell motor's and asked them to give me a new car and I was told to leave the car for two weeks so they could check it? Are they crazy. I just purchased a 60k truck and they wanted me to leave it. I called gmc and after a 1 hour phone call I got directed back to the dealer. I went back to Brickell Motor's and was treated like a piece of crap. It wasn't until I threatened to call the media that one of the Managers came out to speak with me. Same story leave the truck. Heck no! I'm not getting a 20 day old car for repairs. Again I called gmc and was told that Marcia Owen and or Pete Bur would be calling me in 24hrs. I'll blog back if this gets resolved. If it doesn't I'm telling you all DO NOT BUY GMC PRODUCTS AND MUCH LESS FROM BRICKELL MOTOR'S IN MIAMI FLORIDA. THEY ARE EAGER TO TAKE YOUR MONEY AND TERRIBLE ON CUSTOMER SERVICE AT ALL LEVELS. THE SAD PART IS THAT GMC IS JUST AS BAD.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value