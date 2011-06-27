Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Dangerous headlights larry_rymal , 02/07/2015 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Comfortable, secure-feeling pickup. Overall quality feel is pure A-1. Daytime confidence value just can't be higher. Motor is strong, shifting is smooth after about 1000 miles. Tows well without sagging in the back due to trailer tongue weight. Best truck I have owned. But, this truck has a blemish--a dangerous one. In rural areas, the headlamp lighting is awful. There is no lateral light spill to assist turning onto intersecting roads. None. Left turns are the worse. You will be turning into total darkness. The effect is as if you have a burned out left lamp. Going straight, the hi-beam doesn't "reach out and touch" enough. You will need to buy auxiliary lighting. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my GMC Jay , 03/05/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I have put 30,000 miles on my truck before writing this review. No problems at all! Lots of highway miles, lots of testing on dirt roads/paths. Navigation is fantastic, interior on the new models is hands down the best fit and finish of any truck. Transmission shifts silky smooth (dodge was terrible). Headlights are not the brightest, but I have the fog lamps and use them all the time anyway. 5.3 V8 is great, from the school of thought that a full size pickup should have a V8 ( Sorry ford). Get a Sierra, you will not be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Nice truck, but the driveability is questionable jgedde , 02/09/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The Edmunds review does a good job of describing the trucks good sides. OK, now for the downsides. The throttle response on this truck is an absolute disgrace. There is a delay before your right foot's motion changes acceleration. That and the transmission's obsession with getting into the highest gear possible makes a sluggish combination during normal driving. A downshift sometimes takes several seconds! If this is all for fuel economy, I could possibly understand, but the economy, so far, isn't much better than the 2005 5.3 Avalanche this truck replaced. Maybe because I'm pushing this truck too hard trying to get it to respond to my right foot... Shoulda got the Ram...

Transmission is HORRIBLE Landy , 07/12/2015 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful my 2014 Denali 4x4 crew cab is a head-turner. Looks great, smoothest ride of any truck I've ever owned....However, the transmission is miserable. It's as if it can't decide what gear it supposed to be in at lower speeds. I guess I should have never left Ford Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value