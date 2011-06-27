Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Dangerous headlights
Comfortable, secure-feeling pickup. Overall quality feel is pure A-1. Daytime confidence value just can't be higher. Motor is strong, shifting is smooth after about 1000 miles. Tows well without sagging in the back due to trailer tongue weight. Best truck I have owned. But, this truck has a blemish--a dangerous one. In rural areas, the headlamp lighting is awful. There is no lateral light spill to assist turning onto intersecting roads. None. Left turns are the worse. You will be turning into total darkness. The effect is as if you have a burned out left lamp. Going straight, the hi-beam doesn't "reach out and touch" enough. You will need to buy auxiliary lighting.
Love my GMC
I have put 30,000 miles on my truck before writing this review. No problems at all! Lots of highway miles, lots of testing on dirt roads/paths. Navigation is fantastic, interior on the new models is hands down the best fit and finish of any truck. Transmission shifts silky smooth (dodge was terrible). Headlights are not the brightest, but I have the fog lamps and use them all the time anyway. 5.3 V8 is great, from the school of thought that a full size pickup should have a V8 ( Sorry ford). Get a Sierra, you will not be disappointed.
Nice truck, but the driveability is questionable
The Edmunds review does a good job of describing the trucks good sides. OK, now for the downsides. The throttle response on this truck is an absolute disgrace. There is a delay before your right foot's motion changes acceleration. That and the transmission's obsession with getting into the highest gear possible makes a sluggish combination during normal driving. A downshift sometimes takes several seconds! If this is all for fuel economy, I could possibly understand, but the economy, so far, isn't much better than the 2005 5.3 Avalanche this truck replaced. Maybe because I'm pushing this truck too hard trying to get it to respond to my right foot... Shoulda got the Ram...
Transmission is HORRIBLE
my 2014 Denali 4x4 crew cab is a head-turner. Looks great, smoothest ride of any truck I've ever owned....However, the transmission is miserable. It's as if it can't decide what gear it supposed to be in at lower speeds. I guess I should have never left Ford
Transmission Faulty
I've had this truck in the shop 3 times for a shift issue with the transmission; it would have been more but I'm just waiting for my lease to expire so I can get a Ram! The transmission slams into gear at low speeds and the transmission won't shift so the RPM hangs around 4000 rpm until I let my foot off the gas.
