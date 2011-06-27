  1. Home
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

3.5
4 reviews
pretty good truck overall

gmcdriver2, 12/04/2013
paid probably $3K too much, but got what I wanted; a really great looking fully optioned truck that can hold its own in a pasture or heading to a nice dinner all dressed up. A few minor and sometimes annoying negatives are far out-weighed by the pros and overall satisfaction with this great truck. I've driven 7K miles since bought new in June 2013, but terrain and weather conditions since then have been pretty varied, so I fell like the review reflects a fair perspective from a guy who has driven lots of trucks. This is the nicest one so far for me. Granted I look forward to driving the new 2014 and experiencing those upgrades too, but the 2013 model stands its ground pretty well.

Decent truck, horrible factory tires!

Doug, 11/04/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Bought my 2013 Sierra Crew cab brand new from the dealer 3 years ago. 38,000 miles of pretty typical driving (city/highway), no towing or heavy-hauling, and the General Grabber HTS tires are shot! Went in to get the tires rotated and the shop won't due it because the tread is too low and they're worried about liability. GM should be embarrassed to have put such junky tires on an otherwise nice vehicle. Been a life-long GM truck buyer, and this is probably my 6th or 7th truck in the last 25 years. Never have had such horrible tires on a GM truck - most lasted 70-80,000 miles from the factory before. To top it off, been treated horribly by the GM dealers as they say there is nothing they'll do because I'm outside the 36,000 mile warranty (by 2,000 miles...). And General tire only says to 'talk to GM' about it since it's a factory tire. Next time I might just have to see what kind of tires Ford is putting on their new trucks...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Paint peeling shaky ride

Wayne22, 08/18/2019
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Paint on the roof of the vehicle is peeling, gm says they won't cover paint after 3 years.. really? Shaky engine at idle. "Normal" edit. Shaking idle ended up being motor mounts that I fixed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Of the three I’ve owned this one was only okay

Eric Pedersen, 09/09/2019
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I’ve owned an ‘08, ‘13 and now a ‘16. All were 5.3L four wheel drive crew cabs. The six speed in the 2013 was a dud, always lugging the engine, uncomfortable six to four downshifts when you needed some power, and lower gas mileage the even my ‘08 with the four speed. Everything else was great, including the reliability.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles