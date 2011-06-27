Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Midnight GMC
Sadly we longer have this vehicle due to a very bad accident. We were sandwiched between two other vehicles at a stop light. Our 2012 GMC did everything it was expected to from a safety standpoint and saved us from sustaining much worse injuries. Thank you GM for a great product...
Driving in Comfort
I drove full size pickups for over 25 years then, due to marriage, started driving small cars/minivans for 5 years. Upon retirement, decided to go back to a full size pickup. Found this two yr. old 2012 ext. cab. 5.3l, 6-speed, 20" wheels, chromed out, tonneau, dual exhaust, bed liner, led lights, 16k miles for only $22.9k. Bought it from a 70 yr. old retiree. True, we would all love better gas mileage, but now that I'm retired and driving less miles per year, I love driving this truck. Has been trouble free and very dependable. My young kids love it, too. I'm hoping to drive this thing off into the sunset, or until my wife/kids tell me that I'm just too old to drive. To update: Truck has another 17k miles and is still immaculate and runs great. Absolutely no problems. I needed to drive a sedan the other day and don't think I could ever get used to driving while sitting in a seat that is so close to the ground. My truck feels so much safer and "grand." Price of gas dropped but is now slowly rising. But I'm only driving about 7-8k miles a year now. Time for new tires and am shocked to learn that Sam's sells these stock 20" for only $138/ea. True, I only got about 35k out of them, but can't see paying twice that for Michelins. Still thinking I'll be driving this thing for many years to come. Every family needs at least one truck. Well, to update. I just got tired of parking at far corner of parking lots, getting about 16mpg, and having to deal with the suicide doors. I sold it. Was going to trade it in, but couldn't get over 19k, sold on craigslist for $22k, nearly what I paid for it 2 1/2 yrs ago. It is a nice truck, dual exhaust added a lot, plenty of power, comfortable, looks real nice. I miss it but don't regret selling it. Found a 2010 Honda Civic low miles, $8k for the wife, now I'm driving the 2011 Kia Sedona. I actually like it. Very practical and economical, and it's paid off.
2012 GMC 1500 Sierra 4x4 Great vehicle
I bought this truck in July of 2016 when it had approx 67000 miles on it. It was originally purchased by the Government of Canada. It was a really good looking turck with relatively low mileage. I have spent some money having to make minor repairs to the truck. For instance, the leather steering wheel was in horrible condition so I replaced it with an after market one. I replaced the tailgate lever and mechanism due to its not staying latched and possibly popping open. The drivers door lever cable broke and was replaced as well. The truck came with a factory spray in bedliner and a fiberglass Leer topper. I have no other expenses with this truck other than 4 new Michelin all season tires , new battery and headlamp bulbs. Everything works as it should and no major problems. It has been a good reliable vehicle. I have taken several road trips with this truck without hesitation. I would recommend it to anyone. The only thing I don't like is the slight hesitation in the initial moving of the truck from a dead stop. It seems a little sluggish, is that possibly because of the shutting off of 4 cylinders technology.
