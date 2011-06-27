Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
New Truck
Z60 package with 5.3L V8 and 3.42 rear gear. Z60 chorme package really stands out on a black truck. It has great get up and go power, the 6 speed transmission takes some getting use to. The 20" rims and tires plus chrome, I get "Good looking truck" comments a lot. The steering wheel control are great, love the blue tooth(hands free phone). I have leather bench seat, the center fold down is just the right height & size with plenty of storage. Everyone that rides in the center complain about the seat beat release.
Still not Toyota Quality
Bought this truck to handle snow (4x4) and because they had a dealership in the small town I moved to. After 6 months of driving and 5k miles, does not match Toyota quality. I traded in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4-door 4x2 that had 48k miles for this truck. It had zero squeaks and reliability was perfect. The GMC 6 speed transmission slips, shifts hard and hesitates at times. The drivers door squeaks any time you hit bumps, wash boards or rough pavement. The upside is the fuel economy (better than my Toyota v6). The appearance is bold, which is a personal opinion. Will stick with Toyota next time and make the trip for service in the highly unlikely chance it needs it...
road noise
Drove G.M. trucks for 30 years, this is noisy one. No insulation on floor under back seat.G.M. will not fix so look before you sign papers because after you sign you are on your own.Going to buy ear plugs,another bad investment.
Generally a good truck
Factory ordered my 2010 SLT 4x4 after my 2007 SLT 4x4 lease expired. Surprisingly, I had a lot of driver seat discomfort with the new truck which I resolved after several months by finding a shop that knew GM seats and showed me how to add foam in the seat and back cushions for extra support. (The 2007 had better seats.) The 6 speed transmission is fine but sometimes is a bit sticky, wanting to stay in a lower gear too long. This truck has been back to the dealer 3 times for minor electronic components problems which were covered by warranty. Fuel mileage is good and better than the 2007. Overall, I'm happy with the truck after 16 months and 33,000 km.
Great Truck, Great Brand
This is the third GM truck that I have owned, and this is the best so far. Very comfortable ride,lots of power,and for a truck it has good gas mileage,17.8 miles per gallon. Interior isn't fancy, but it's functional and easy to use. The only complaint is that the headliner rattles a bit, but the dealer says they can fix it. I have had no major issues with my other GM trucks and am not expecting any with the is one, overall great truck!
