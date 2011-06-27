Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Best Truck in the world njoosse , 11/16/2012 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I saw a lot of negative reviews on here and wanted to set the record straight. We've had the 09 Sierra since new, and it now has 177,000miles on it. These have been hard miles, mostly pulling trailers, this is strictly a work truck, sometimes it pulls in excess of 10,000lbs (twice what it is rated for). In its lifetime we have changed the front brake pads once (still has original rotors) we have changed the tires a few times and the oil about every 10,000miles. Everything else is original, rear brakes, tranny fluid, air filter. Truck runs and drives like new! No rattles or squeaks, we've had over 30 work trucks, never had one this tough and dependable. Very good on fuel as well. Report Abuse

My 1st GMC truck keven johnson , 07/08/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great sporty truck. It may be a Plain Jane work truck but that allowed me to personalize it. I love this truck!! It is QUIET (with the windows up), comfortable and BIG. The 4 speed auto. transmission with the 4.3 V-6 tends to hunt for a gear during cruse control. But as long as you are over 75 MPH it works well. Just keep your foot in it when the cruise is off. My mileage is a constant 18 MPG no matter how hard or easy I drive it.

Pontiac's Worst Yet Moron Motors , 08/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful What can I say? Everything about the truck disappointing from the noisy driveline, to the thumps & plunks, sloshing fuel tank the crappy cheap foam seats to the idiots at the dealerships who stand there and give you stupid looks like you actually expect them to be able to fix these problems.

2009 Sierra Cliff , 01/30/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Ive had the truck for just about one month. At one month, every other vehicle that Ive owned has had at least one little problem or there was at least one little thing about it that I didnt like. I havent had any problems nor have I found any thing I dont like with the Sierra. It is comfortable and fun to drive. I did a mileage check that came out at 19 MPG. I drive 70% highway and 30% city. At highway speed (60MPH), it is so quiet that I dont need to turn up the stereo. The average load in the bed is 500 to 700 pounds and with that load the truck handles very well.