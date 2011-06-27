Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Best Truck in the world njoosse , 11/16/2012 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I saw a lot of negative reviews on here and wanted to set the record straight. We've had the 09 Sierra since new, and it now has 177,000miles on it. These have been hard miles, mostly pulling trailers, this is strictly a work truck, sometimes it pulls in excess of 10,000lbs (twice what it is rated for). In its lifetime we have changed the front brake pads once (still has original rotors) we have changed the tires a few times and the oil about every 10,000miles. Everything else is original, rear brakes, tranny fluid, air filter. Truck runs and drives like new! No rattles or squeaks, we've had over 30 work trucks, never had one this tough and dependable. Very good on fuel as well. Report Abuse

2009 CC SLT 5.3L Flex Fuel Colorado , 07/01/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Get the 5.3L with the six-speed automatic. Averaging 20 MPG over first 2,000 miles 85%/15% Hwy/City driving. 20 inch wheels (rims are ugly) make for very smooth ride. Engine is very quiet with good power and shifts are very smooth. Quiet interior is a plus, and the leather seats are comfortable. Plenty of power to pass without sacrificing economy. Use the manual shift overrride function to control downhill speeds. Wife likes the 6-way seats and adjustable pedals with the memory function for seat/mirrors. Report Abuse

This Truck Is A Winner Clinton , 07/05/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I traded a 1997 Sierra with 215,000 miles for an 2009 Sierra 4WD Z-71 crew cab after a search of every make out there. I should have went straight to the GMC dealer as I have not been disappointed. This truck rides/handles like a car, gets great mileage (avg 17.1 in mixed driving) and is loaded for comfort. I have had two issues addressed by dealer, rubbing noise on drivers door and rattle in drivers seat belt system. Both fixed on first visit. This is not the least expensive truck out there, but the looks, fit, finish and quality makes it a winner. Report Abuse

Going strong captaingood , 12/17/2012 13 of 15 people found this review helpful original owner 2009 103,000 miles daily driver 100 miles every day to work and back. this truck has never let me down rain or snow i never miss work or anywhere i need to go. Report Abuse