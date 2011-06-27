Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(54%)4(20%)3(10%)2(13%)1(3%)
4.1
69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Truck in the world

njoosse, 11/16/2012
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

I saw a lot of negative reviews on here and wanted to set the record straight. We've had the 09 Sierra since new, and it now has 177,000miles on it. These have been hard miles, mostly pulling trailers, this is strictly a work truck, sometimes it pulls in excess of 10,000lbs (twice what it is rated for). In its lifetime we have changed the front brake pads once (still has original rotors) we have changed the tires a few times and the oil about every 10,000miles. Everything else is original, rear brakes, tranny fluid, air filter. Truck runs and drives like new! No rattles or squeaks, we've had over 30 work trucks, never had one this tough and dependable. Very good on fuel as well.

Report Abuse

2009 CC SLT 5.3L Flex Fuel

Colorado, 07/01/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Get the 5.3L with the six-speed automatic. Averaging 20 MPG over first 2,000 miles 85%/15% Hwy/City driving. 20 inch wheels (rims are ugly) make for very smooth ride. Engine is very quiet with good power and shifts are very smooth. Quiet interior is a plus, and the leather seats are comfortable. Plenty of power to pass without sacrificing economy. Use the manual shift overrride function to control downhill speeds. Wife likes the 6-way seats and adjustable pedals with the memory function for seat/mirrors.

Report Abuse

This Truck Is A Winner

Clinton, 07/05/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I traded a 1997 Sierra with 215,000 miles for an 2009 Sierra 4WD Z-71 crew cab after a search of every make out there. I should have went straight to the GMC dealer as I have not been disappointed. This truck rides/handles like a car, gets great mileage (avg 17.1 in mixed driving) and is loaded for comfort. I have had two issues addressed by dealer, rubbing noise on drivers door and rattle in drivers seat belt system. Both fixed on first visit. This is not the least expensive truck out there, but the looks, fit, finish and quality makes it a winner.

Report Abuse

Going strong

captaingood, 12/17/2012
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

original owner 2009 103,000 miles daily driver 100 miles every day to work and back. this truck has never let me down rain or snow i never miss work or anywhere i need to go.

Report Abuse

High Speed Vibration

nice shakey ride, 08/28/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I purchased this o9 after the deals made it to good not to get rid of 05 Right from beginning i have had a vibration from rear of truck at 70 mph and up the dealership tried swapping tires with brand new truck same tires same result GM has told the dealership what to check as they had and am now being told that i have to live with it I would like to hear from anyone that has had similar problem Truck only has 2000 miles on it something isn't right

Report Abuse
