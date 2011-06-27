Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Lifters at 86k miles
I have had numerous issues with this vehicle from speakers going out (new speakers and radio $600), pressure switch going bad twice ($789 each time), side molding falling off 6-8 times under warranty and now falling off out of warranty (have not fixed), door latches breaking driver and tailgate ($200 for each), catalytic converters needing replaced at 65,000 miles ($1500), and now I have collapsed lifters costing me thousands of dollars. The truck looks good other than it now needs major engine repair. Full synthetic oil changes every 3000-4000 miles, light hauling never beyond capacity, all maintenance kept up and serviced regularly never raced or beat on and I am the original owner. I am very disappointed in this vehicle and will never purchase another GM product again. I should not have issues like this until 200,000 miles or more are showing on that odometer with correct maintenance. I have put way too much money and time into this vehicle, cost of ownership outweighs the worth of this vehicle.
Best One Yet
After driving GMC trucks since 1974 this new 2008 Sierra is the best one yet. The interior is outstanding with great back support in the bucket seats; easy accesss to everything on the dash; to great controls on the steering whell. This is the first time for GMC to have cruise control on the steering wheel and it is much easier to operate. Performance is outstanding with the 5.3 engine and my gas mileage is good as well. With the 4-6-8 engine I get 24 to 25 mile to the gallon at 55 mph. Amazing! My friends drive Fords and Dodges and their milage is so bad 10-12 mile per gallon. Too bad they didn't buy a GMC. My company truck is a Ford 4x4 and on a good day it gets 12-13. Really sad.
2008 GMC 1500
Nice truck. However, the transmission shifts hard and catches when leaving from complete stop. Dealer says they have had other customers with same problem and no fix for it, so very disappointed. Was in shop at 2000 miles with this problem and still does it. I looked at Fords and Toyota, quality was better. Why did I buy GM? I liked my selling dealer. I'm stuck with this truck that has a catch when leaving from a complete stop. Think twice before purchasing. I do enjoy the truck and if they find a fix for it I'll be happy, but they may be bankrupt first. Till they get their act together, go with Toyota.
worst truck i have ever owned.
Truck has 34000 miles on it. Main turn signal switch went out, Door lock switch out, Airbag sensor out, Master window switch out ($400) for a switch! Truck now will not engage the starter, so it's in the shop again. Do not buy any GMC or Chevy truck! Going back to Dodge.
Best of the Breed
I decided to replace my SUV with a full-size truck. Choice came down to an '08 Sierra SLT vs. an '07 Tundra Limited ('08 Tundra priced way out of my budget) because I've always bought Japanese. Tundra has nice powertrain but falls short in every other category, especially it's bloated price. GMC SLT's greatest selling point is its luxury grade interior. Tundra is very weak here. GMC's shift at any speed automatic 4x4 is far better than Tundra's crude hi/lo 4x4. GMC has better crash test scores than the Tundra. This is the 1st full-size truck I've ever owned but driving it is actually a joy. Parking is a learning experience but the parking assist makes it doable even for a newbie like myself.
