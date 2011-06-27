Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Lifters at 86k miles Bill S. , 08/04/2015 SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have had numerous issues with this vehicle from speakers going out (new speakers and radio $600), pressure switch going bad twice ($789 each time), side molding falling off 6-8 times under warranty and now falling off out of warranty (have not fixed), door latches breaking driver and tailgate ($200 for each), catalytic converters needing replaced at 65,000 miles ($1500), and now I have collapsed lifters costing me thousands of dollars. The truck looks good other than it now needs major engine repair. Full synthetic oil changes every 3000-4000 miles, light hauling never beyond capacity, all maintenance kept up and serviced regularly never raced or beat on and I am the original owner. I am very disappointed in this vehicle and will never purchase another GM product again. I should not have issues like this until 200,000 miles or more are showing on that odometer with correct maintenance. I have put way too much money and time into this vehicle, cost of ownership outweighs the worth of this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best One Yet Best One Yet , 12/31/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After driving GMC trucks since 1974 this new 2008 Sierra is the best one yet. The interior is outstanding with great back support in the bucket seats; easy accesss to everything on the dash; to great controls on the steering whell. This is the first time for GMC to have cruise control on the steering wheel and it is much easier to operate. Performance is outstanding with the 5.3 engine and my gas mileage is good as well. With the 4-6-8 engine I get 24 to 25 mile to the gallon at 55 mph. Amazing! My friends drive Fords and Dodges and their milage is so bad 10-12 mile per gallon. Too bad they didn't buy a GMC. My company truck is a Ford 4x4 and on a good day it gets 12-13. Really sad. Report Abuse

2008 GMC 1500 medic979 , 12/25/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Nice truck. However, the transmission shifts hard and catches when leaving from complete stop. Dealer says they have had other customers with same problem and no fix for it, so very disappointed. Was in shop at 2000 miles with this problem and still does it. I looked at Fords and Toyota, quality was better. Why did I buy GM? I liked my selling dealer. I'm stuck with this truck that has a catch when leaving from a complete stop. Think twice before purchasing. I do enjoy the truck and if they find a fix for it I'll be happy, but they may be bankrupt first. Till they get their act together, go with Toyota. Report Abuse

worst truck i have ever owned. trucksucks1 , 03/14/2014 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Truck has 34000 miles on it. Main turn signal switch went out, Door lock switch out, Airbag sensor out, Master window switch out ($400) for a switch! Truck now will not engage the starter, so it's in the shop again. Do not buy any GMC or Chevy truck! Going back to Dodge. Report Abuse