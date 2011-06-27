  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

19 reviews
Sorry to say my last GM product

GDBYGM, 03/24/2010
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

Like others my truck ran flawless for the first 15,000 or so and then the problems began. The rear drum brakes started to squeal every time you applied them, dash rattle, headliner rattle(dealer attempted to fix-rattle is back). Approximately 20k turning the steering wheel produced a weird noise(dealer tried to repair-it's back) 26k new front rotors and pads(my other vehicle has 71k with original pads if your wondering about my driving). 37k new belt tensioner and belts(squealing noise) 39k main engine seal leak(luckily repaired by GM) 41k steering link rattle(replaced link) and now "service brake system" message displayed. Thank you for stealing my $34,000 GM

Very Nice Truck

gkway, 05/19/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck after testing every full size on the market. I liked the F- 150 but nobody was willing to be half way reasonable. Toyota thinks to highly of the Tundra, and Dodge is a major gas hog. I am already getting over 17 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway, and that is with less than 2000 miles on it! The seats are very comfortable on long trips, and everything seems to be well laid out. Their is so little road noise it is incredible! I really like this truck!

Thumbs up design-Thumbs down mechanical

tkdk, 11/10/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Saw it on the lot and fell in love with its looks.Interior roomy,laid out well very good fit and finish. Fun to drive and real head turner I maintained it 100? inside and out. Then the DARK CLOUD at 40000-60. 4 tie rods,4 front hubs 4 brake jobs,Front and rear differential rebuilt,u joints,Drive shaft out of alignment, Steering column rattling like my 2002.Went to 2 dealers and factory Rep for warranty help.SORRY!!.70000 Master cylinder and ABS started goingBrought it to dealer for trADE.GAVE ME A GREAT DEAL PLUS REBATES.What did i trade it for? 2009 .GMC Sierra Z71 Crew cab.I know I know, Last try my 3rd.Pick it up in two days PS 5Yr 100000 warranty. My problems are theirs

Not bad...but

SF Agent, 09/16/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought new at the end of 2005. Love the exterior styling and the interior design is quite good. I bought mine loaded with everything possible. One minor problem, the transmission went out at 64000. I drive on the highway to my office and back, that's it. The truck has never pulled anything or even been in 4WD. My dealership did lobby GM and they went half on a new transmission, so I was out $1500, but got the new GM transmission with 5 year 100,000 warranty, so I guess that was ok.

Wonderful truck

ericfromhouston, 06/06/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck has been great. The room is fantastic and the ride is a dream. My wife loves the way she can drive this truck and not feel intimidated. I love the power and the feel of the way the truck handles in all situations. GMC has defined the term "Texas - Cadillac."

