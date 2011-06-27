Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

My GMC Truck Don Sharlow , 05/27/2005 3 of 4 people found this review helpful My GMC truck is very reliable. The body integrity, motor and drive train have given me nothing but good service. I drive it to work every day, which is about 120 mile round trip, and find it comfortable and safe to handle and control in heavy traffic. Too bad you don't have one too. Report Abuse

GMC 1500 Sammer Sulieman , 12/29/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Good trucks with everything you need for everyday use and work.

Best Truck For the Money Marc B , 12/25/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I read all the reviews on this truck before I bought. And most of them were positive. So I went out and bought used from a trustworthy dealer. Drove home over 400 miles that afternoon and night and totally enjoyed the ride home. Truck is very nice ride, and good looking. 5.3 engine has it all also. Gmc is easy to work on, and do your own services on. Save money right there.

Great Truck! Jeb , 04/12/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've been satisfied with the truck so far. It's a bit under powered, but that's expected with 6 cylinders. Enough power if you don't tow anything. My only disappointments have been with interior design. There aren't enough useable storage bins. Pencils constantly fall out of the ones on the dash board. The cup holders are in a strange and unhandy place. They make the middle seat useless. There is no storage space under the seats. Seats are very comfortable on long trips. Interior and exterior fit and finish are very good. No rattles. Gas mileage could be better.