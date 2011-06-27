Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
My GMC Truck
My GMC truck is very reliable. The body integrity, motor and drive train have given me nothing but good service. I drive it to work every day, which is about 120 mile round trip, and find it comfortable and safe to handle and control in heavy traffic. Too bad you don't have one too.
GMC 1500
Good trucks with everything you need for everyday use and work.
Best Truck For the Money
I read all the reviews on this truck before I bought. And most of them were positive. So I went out and bought used from a trustworthy dealer. Drove home over 400 miles that afternoon and night and totally enjoyed the ride home. Truck is very nice ride, and good looking. 5.3 engine has it all also. Gmc is easy to work on, and do your own services on. Save money right there.
Great Truck!
I've been satisfied with the truck so far. It's a bit under powered, but that's expected with 6 cylinders. Enough power if you don't tow anything. My only disappointments have been with interior design. There aren't enough useable storage bins. Pencils constantly fall out of the ones on the dash board. The cup holders are in a strange and unhandy place. They make the middle seat useless. There is no storage space under the seats. Seats are very comfortable on long trips. Interior and exterior fit and finish are very good. No rattles. Gas mileage could be better.
Great Ride
Mine is a two door sportside with the small V8. The truck handles great, and corners like a sports car. It's a fun vehicle to drive. I have a black truck with a tan interior and I had to go to Arkansas from Texas to get that combination. There were only three in the country that had the combination I wanted. If you are looking for a good looking and fun truck, look at the GMC Sierra.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner