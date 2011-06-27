Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

A real long term test motorbones , 12/24/2013 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After 13 years and 252,000 miles, i think it's time a write a review. The engine is all original, and runs as good as the first day. The transmission failed after 150,000, but the new one is flawless. Aside for the normal consumables, I have had to replace one wheel bearing. That's it. That, and the fact that I have two rather expensive cars sitting in the garage, but my wife always prefers the "truck" for it's comfort and ride quality. I'm sure someone out there will beat me up on how much better they're doing with their Ram or Ford or Toyota, and I can't fault them... I don't know those trucks. But this truck doesn't show any signs that will give it up any time soon. Thanks to Edmunds for the opportunity to provide my last review at 279,000 miles. My last because it's been passed along to a father who needed to haul his son to all the bike races around the state of California. At that time the truck was still flawless, and I was very confident it would soldier on for them. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

dependable ride alphonse , 05/16/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful purchased new in 01,in 8 yrs the truck has had very few problems. passenger side seat belt tightens up on its own, & the interior light switch had a short.Oe tires had to be replaced at 35k, & the on star system is no longer compatible with the new digital system. fuel mileage averages about 17 in mixed driving, 20mpg is achievable on long highway travel.I would buy another gmc if we wear this one out, brakes still have about 60% life left.

I love this truck drgroth1 , 02/10/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have driven this truck cross country several times, a few of these trips required towing another car behind. I went through Colorado and had no trouble keeping up with the rest of the traffic even though I was fully loaded and towing a loaded car behind me up the mountains. I have driven in snow in Minnesota and even though I do not have four wheel drive I did not have any problems, I did have snow tires installed. I get 20mpg, which is great for a truck. I cannot say enough good about this vehicle.

Pleased with my Sierra MrSkimo , 05/27/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love my truck...most of the time. It has been 100% reliable. Excellent mechanically. The interior is a little cheap feeling with lots of hard plastic. The one complaint I have is soft paint. Rock chips and scratches on the body from branches are horrible. The dark red paint has a white primer which shows everything.