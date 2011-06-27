Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
A real long term test
After 13 years and 252,000 miles, i think it's time a write a review. The engine is all original, and runs as good as the first day. The transmission failed after 150,000, but the new one is flawless. Aside for the normal consumables, I have had to replace one wheel bearing. That's it. That, and the fact that I have two rather expensive cars sitting in the garage, but my wife always prefers the "truck" for it's comfort and ride quality. I'm sure someone out there will beat me up on how much better they're doing with their Ram or Ford or Toyota, and I can't fault them... I don't know those trucks. But this truck doesn't show any signs that will give it up any time soon. Thanks to Edmunds for the opportunity to provide my last review at 279,000 miles. My last because it's been passed along to a father who needed to haul his son to all the bike races around the state of California. At that time the truck was still flawless, and I was very confident it would soldier on for them.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
dependable ride
purchased new in 01,in 8 yrs the truck has had very few problems. passenger side seat belt tightens up on its own, & the interior light switch had a short.Oe tires had to be replaced at 35k, & the on star system is no longer compatible with the new digital system. fuel mileage averages about 17 in mixed driving, 20mpg is achievable on long highway travel.I would buy another gmc if we wear this one out, brakes still have about 60% life left.
I love this truck
I have driven this truck cross country several times, a few of these trips required towing another car behind. I went through Colorado and had no trouble keeping up with the rest of the traffic even though I was fully loaded and towing a loaded car behind me up the mountains. I have driven in snow in Minnesota and even though I do not have four wheel drive I did not have any problems, I did have snow tires installed. I get 20mpg, which is great for a truck. I cannot say enough good about this vehicle.
Pleased with my Sierra
I love my truck...most of the time. It has been 100% reliable. Excellent mechanically. The interior is a little cheap feeling with lots of hard plastic. The one complaint I have is soft paint. Rock chips and scratches on the body from branches are horrible. The dark red paint has a white primer which shows everything.
very reliable
The best car/truck Ive ever owned. I trust it to go anywhere.Has towing package but anything 7000-8000lbs fells like a struggle for the engine. Like the 4 wheel disc brakes.Factory a/c delco batteries gave trouble(leaked acid). In 91k miles only 1 visit to dealer to repair abs warning light(abs unit died). The drive train is good(change limited slip gear lube every 30k miles) or limited slip rear can stay locked up after a hard acceleration.)Truck has been lowered 2-4 inches (It sits nice, not too low). Installed airlift load assist air bags for towing/hauling (highly recommended!) Flowmaster 70 series dual side exhaust system. 20 inch centerline wheels. The truck 'Ive always wanted. Very happy.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner