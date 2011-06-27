Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

My Great Late Wife's Great Last Ride Scott , 02/08/2016 SLT 3dr Extended Cab Stepside SB 5 of 6 people found this review helpful We owned this marvelous dependable truck for 15 years. Never had a major problem. This truck should have 100k miles left easily. Great truck I will miss almost as much as my wife...Her name was Julie. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2000 GMC Sierra Z71 Brad , 05/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall, I love the truck. It fires up every morning. I have had it for almost four years. I drive 30,000 miles a year with my job and it holds up great. The biggest repair I had to make was to have the intake manifold gaskets replaced a few years ago. The Gen III LS-based engines are notorious for that. I get about 15-17MPG no matter what kind of driving I do. Piddly things are starting to fail like lights on the radio & HVAC, lumbar support, and the console lid, but mechanically, it's as Professional Grade as ever! Someday I'll trade it in on a new Sierra/Silverado, but right now it does what I need it to do. Report Abuse

Great Truck, just won't stop! justin51 , 06/30/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is one heck of an awesome truck. I've loved it from the day I bought it and still love it today. It has been a work truck from the day I took it home, and after 170,000 miles it still is going strong. Love the reliability of it, never have to worry about that. I find it a little wierd but I have never had to change anything, or even touch the brakes, and they still look great, I was told this was b/c of the 4 Wheel ABS/Disc system. I own the 4.8L V8 model and get "great" gas mileage for a full size V8 truck, especially loaded with tools. 15 city, and 21 hwy. These number came with the help of some aftermarket parts, like K&N filter, & better plugs and wires. I hope you enjoy yours. Report Abuse

Reoccurring problems miker1267 , 07/31/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is comfortable and has adequate power however, the quality of some components leave a lot to be desired. When having the front brakes replaced I was told that the rear (emergency) brakes need to be replaced as they were metal on metal. I had not used the emergency brakes more than 2 or 3 times since I purchased the truck. The rear brakes had apparently locked in a semi-on position and ate thru the pads. The dealer told me that the factory had redesigned the mechanism on newer models. Obviously this was a design problem. The fuel gauge has gone erratic twice with a repair cost of $900 each time. They recommend a new wiring harness at the same time, another design problem. Report Abuse