Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
My Great Late Wife's Great Last Ride
We owned this marvelous dependable truck for 15 years. Never had a major problem. This truck should have 100k miles left easily. Great truck I will miss almost as much as my wife...Her name was Julie.
2000 GMC Sierra Z71
Overall, I love the truck. It fires up every morning. I have had it for almost four years. I drive 30,000 miles a year with my job and it holds up great. The biggest repair I had to make was to have the intake manifold gaskets replaced a few years ago. The Gen III LS-based engines are notorious for that. I get about 15-17MPG no matter what kind of driving I do. Piddly things are starting to fail like lights on the radio & HVAC, lumbar support, and the console lid, but mechanically, it's as Professional Grade as ever! Someday I'll trade it in on a new Sierra/Silverado, but right now it does what I need it to do.
Great Truck, just won't stop!
This is one heck of an awesome truck. I've loved it from the day I bought it and still love it today. It has been a work truck from the day I took it home, and after 170,000 miles it still is going strong. Love the reliability of it, never have to worry about that. I find it a little wierd but I have never had to change anything, or even touch the brakes, and they still look great, I was told this was b/c of the 4 Wheel ABS/Disc system. I own the 4.8L V8 model and get "great" gas mileage for a full size V8 truck, especially loaded with tools. 15 city, and 21 hwy. These number came with the help of some aftermarket parts, like K&N filter, & better plugs and wires. I hope you enjoy yours.
Reoccurring problems
This truck is comfortable and has adequate power however, the quality of some components leave a lot to be desired. When having the front brakes replaced I was told that the rear (emergency) brakes need to be replaced as they were metal on metal. I had not used the emergency brakes more than 2 or 3 times since I purchased the truck. The rear brakes had apparently locked in a semi-on position and ate thru the pads. The dealer told me that the factory had redesigned the mechanism on newer models. Obviously this was a design problem. The fuel gauge has gone erratic twice with a repair cost of $900 each time. They recommend a new wiring harness at the same time, another design problem.
Nothing but Love
I have loved this truck since I have owned it. I have added all sorts of extras like intake and exhaust work, so that is why some of my ratings are high. My only issue that I have had with this truck is the backseat. Once my daughter was born, trying to get a car seat in there safety has always been an issue. Nothing has ever gone wrong and only replaced things that I upgraded.
