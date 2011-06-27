Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

blows away the competition badblacksierra , 08/23/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful i have a 99 sierra 4.8 sle with 400,000kms and still runs like new on original motor and transmission these are amazing trucks !!!! give them the regular maintenance they require and it will never die , it is still my daily driver , and by far i would NOT trade my 14 year old truck even for a 2012 , this truck still has beaten a 5.7 ram and a f150 (ram was a 2009) (ford was a 2007) and literally beats them both in every test i put it up to , and its 14 years old!!! bravo GM with this truck you have won me as a customer for life!!! Report Abuse

1999 SLE 1500 Sierra GMC traceylynn , 09/05/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my GMC in 2003, it had 52,000 miles, the first time I drove it, I loved the power from behind the wheel. I love this truck. Mechanic tried to tell me that it didn't have a 4.8,lol, so I had to prove it to him. This is an excellent truck and very reliable. Today it has 117,000, and you can't even hear it run, she purrs like a kitten. I have always driven a GMC, and always will.

No more GM products for me. Wham , 06/14/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Problems before '05- transmission went out, ABS quit due to computer glitch, seal in four wheel drive started leaking, the cd player went out, the control nobs for the radio cracked and some fell off, the tailgate cables snapped on three separate occasions, once while I was loading an ATV. The tailgate then received a slight dent when it hit the bumper. GM said that their research has shown only the '00 and later models were affected by this. I'm thinking apparently not! It's the same exact cable! A year or two later they finally agreed. Throttle sticks starting off, back windows whistle, clear coat started separating and flaking off two years ago. Not enough room to tell it all!

Amazing 4eyedfenix , 12/13/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my truck for work. Was going to get it or a Ford. Glad I got this one. More than enough power to get my oversized tires to start spinning. I've pulled my father's 9000 lb boat without any struggle, I would recomend this truck to anyone, it out pulls and performs anything on the road