Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|400.0/525.0 mi.
|400.0/525.0 mi.
|476.0/646.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.0 gal.
|25.0 gal.
|34.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.6 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front hip room
|60.1 in.
|60.1 in.
|60.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|no
|no
|Rear hip Room
|66.1 in.
|no
|no
|Rear leg room
|28.7 in.
|no
|no
|Rear shoulder room
|67.6 in.
|no
|no
|Measurements
|Length
|218.5 in.
|194.5 in.
|213.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4160 lbs.
|3869 lbs.
|4426 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6200 lbs.
|6100 lbs.
|6100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|6.6 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|72.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|2040.0 lbs.
|2231.0 lbs.
|1675.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|141.5 in.
|117.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|Width
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana