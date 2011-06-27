  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/525.0 mi.400.0/525.0 mi.476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.25.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG181816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.39.8 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.nono
Rear hip Room66.1 in.nono
Rear leg room28.7 in.nono
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.nono
Measurements
Length218.5 in.194.5 in.213.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.7000 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4160 lbs.3869 lbs.4426 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.6100 lbs.6100 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.6.6 in.8.0 in.
Height70.8 in.70.8 in.72.5 in.
Maximum payload2040.0 lbs.2231.0 lbs.1675.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.117.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Indigo
  • Copper Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Black
  • Olympic White
  • Copper Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo
  • Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
