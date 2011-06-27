  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love My GMC Truck

Dr. Grimes, 06/15/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have pulled stumps with this vehicle as well as a utility trailer with household articles, motorcycle, and ATV. It never had any trouble. I did have the water pump changed a while back. The previous owner had placed small wheels on it for some reason. I put the size tires it should have had. Therefore, I think the mileage is a good bit less than the 60000 that the odometer reads.

Report Abuse

Tuff Trucks

Z7 Power machine, 04/02/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have a 1997 GMC Z-71 With 5.0lLiter pushing 317h.p. This truck is a power house. I have had little to no trouble at all with it. I have added 33inch tires and the 2001 silverado rims, computer, reprogrammer, throttle body, fuel injectors, strobe lights, tinted windows, billet grille, lights covers, and a nasty stereo system. I am averaging 20mpg and wouldn't trade it for anything. The look of these style puts them in their own class. Remember always Like a Rock and never buy a FORD!!!!!

Report Abuse

bad buy

leo444, 02/10/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

transmission went out 50000 miles, wiper motor went out 52000 miles, alternator out 40000 miles, egr valve bad70000 miles, door handle broke 75000 miles, thermostat heater went out 66000 miles. many other little prob

Report Abuse

Time out!!

edelp, 03/04/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Third GM with intake manifold leaks. 1 4.3, and 2, 5.7 vortecs. GM knows this problem exists. ASK ANY DEALER. Sun Crashes dashes. Two water pumps, one on 4.3with 47000 miles, one on 5.7 with 50M Rattles in dash. Gas mileage on 5.7 is excessive. New tune up may get 15... Heater hoses are poor quality...corrosion.

Report Abuse

The best truck I ever had!

WICKKED, 03/12/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have a lead foot and every month or so I'm replacing the bald rear tires. I have driven a lot of veichles and this one has stood up to the abuse allmost as good as the 94 Chevy Cavalier I had. This truck is awesome. It's a 5 speed and I have no trouble with it. As much as I rag on it it still passes emissions with no trouble.

Report Abuse
