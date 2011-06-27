Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Love My GMC Truck
I have pulled stumps with this vehicle as well as a utility trailer with household articles, motorcycle, and ATV. It never had any trouble. I did have the water pump changed a while back. The previous owner had placed small wheels on it for some reason. I put the size tires it should have had. Therefore, I think the mileage is a good bit less than the 60000 that the odometer reads.
Tuff Trucks
I have a 1997 GMC Z-71 With 5.0lLiter pushing 317h.p. This truck is a power house. I have had little to no trouble at all with it. I have added 33inch tires and the 2001 silverado rims, computer, reprogrammer, throttle body, fuel injectors, strobe lights, tinted windows, billet grille, lights covers, and a nasty stereo system. I am averaging 20mpg and wouldn't trade it for anything. The look of these style puts them in their own class. Remember always Like a Rock and never buy a FORD!!!!!
bad buy
transmission went out 50000 miles, wiper motor went out 52000 miles, alternator out 40000 miles, egr valve bad70000 miles, door handle broke 75000 miles, thermostat heater went out 66000 miles. many other little prob
Time out!!
Third GM with intake manifold leaks. 1 4.3, and 2, 5.7 vortecs. GM knows this problem exists. ASK ANY DEALER. Sun Crashes dashes. Two water pumps, one on 4.3with 47000 miles, one on 5.7 with 50M Rattles in dash. Gas mileage on 5.7 is excessive. New tune up may get 15... Heater hoses are poor quality...corrosion.
The best truck I ever had!
I have a lead foot and every month or so I'm replacing the bald rear tires. I have driven a lot of veichles and this one has stood up to the abuse allmost as good as the 94 Chevy Cavalier I had. This truck is awesome. It's a 5 speed and I have no trouble with it. As much as I rag on it it still passes emissions with no trouble.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner