Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Awesome Power JJAlmand , 07/10/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for two years and it is by far the best truck I've ever owned. The interior has plenty of room and the exterior looks sharp. My truck has over 200k and it still runs strong. I love the power of the 350ci V8, especially with a set of flowmaster duals. The limited-slip is another wonderful thing bout this truck. This truck is a performer and a reliable worker. Report Abuse

great truck Tom , 06/15/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have only had this truck for a year but i can tell you straight out that it is one of the best trucks i have ever owned very fun to driv Report Abuse

Excellent Truck Chico Bob , 11/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Excellent truck. Flaws include: Intake manifold gasket started leaking around 60K, 1 oxygen sensor around 45K, U- joints around 65K, windshield wiper module. All relatively inexpensive items to fix. Front brake pads lasted 80K (all city miles - they will last if you don't drive like a maniac). 16mpg in city, almost 20 mpg on highway (5.0 V8). Report Abuse