Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Awesome Power
I've owned this truck for two years and it is by far the best truck I've ever owned. The interior has plenty of room and the exterior looks sharp. My truck has over 200k and it still runs strong. I love the power of the 350ci V8, especially with a set of flowmaster duals. The limited-slip is another wonderful thing bout this truck. This truck is a performer and a reliable worker.
great truck
I have only had this truck for a year but i can tell you straight out that it is one of the best trucks i have ever owned very fun to driv
Excellent Truck
Excellent truck. Flaws include: Intake manifold gasket started leaking around 60K, 1 oxygen sensor around 45K, U- joints around 65K, windshield wiper module. All relatively inexpensive items to fix. Front brake pads lasted 80K (all city miles - they will last if you don't drive like a maniac). 16mpg in city, almost 20 mpg on highway (5.0 V8).
5 year review
I thought this would be a great truck for many years, but recent problems now occur. I have replaced the radiator, A/c condensor, heater core and now transmission in the past year, and this takes my reliability score down. Its a nice drive, just problems with integrity.
