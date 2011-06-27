Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews
Restoration
I love my 94 GMC Sierra. I often think about buying a new truck but I can't part with this truck. It has a straight bench seat with a 5 speed manual trans on the floor, tons of power and runs great after 250, 000 miles. I've decided to spend the money on restoring it and am getting the speakers replaced next week and then a paint job. When the time comes to rebuild or replace the engine does anyone out there have any recommendations on the difference between a Jasper engine, Chevy crate replacement or just a major rebuild? I would greatly appreciate any advise on restoration issues.
Old Blue, 94 Z71
Transporting four generations of my family this has been an awesome truck. Purchase back in 96 has traveled all over the USA. Still going strong with 298000 miles this month.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
brown bear
I have had my truck (brown bear) for over a year and it has been an amazing truck. With oover 200,000 miles under the hood and the most major mechanical problem was replacing the fuel pump. This truck is smooth and reliable. A great buy.
Great Truck
I bought this truck from my uncle about a year ago. He bought it new in late 1993 I believe. He put the first 185,000 miles on it and I plan on driving it until it dies. The only problems that he ever had was the starter and a short in the brake lights (simple fixes) The only repairs I have done to it was a new distributor cap and wires due to a rough idle (first time the cap had ever been replaced) It does not leak or smoke at all. I average 15mpg city. Some simple modifications I have done for the appearance are: flowmaster system, 285-75-16 tires and later model stock wheels, and I cranked the torsion bars about an inch to level it out and ensure the tires do not rub off-road..
"GREAT
this truck is great i got this as my first car, and i haven't fixed anything besides the oil lines. that was below 100. this is the z71 model.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana