Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Restoration brianmcginnis , 08/28/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I love my 94 GMC Sierra. I often think about buying a new truck but I can't part with this truck. It has a straight bench seat with a 5 speed manual trans on the floor, tons of power and runs great after 250, 000 miles. I've decided to spend the money on restoring it and am getting the speakers replaced next week and then a paint job. When the time comes to rebuild or replace the engine does anyone out there have any recommendations on the difference between a Jasper engine, Chevy crate replacement or just a major rebuild? I would greatly appreciate any advise on restoration issues.

Old Blue, 94 Z71 Tylee , 08/13/2015 K1500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Transporting four generations of my family this has been an awesome truck. Purchase back in 96 has traveled all over the USA. Still going strong with 298000 miles this month. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

brown bear Brown Bear , 03/10/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had my truck (brown bear) for over a year and it has been an amazing truck. With oover 200,000 miles under the hood and the most major mechanical problem was replacing the fuel pump. This truck is smooth and reliable. A great buy.

Great Truck Rob , 12/05/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck from my uncle about a year ago. He bought it new in late 1993 I believe. He put the first 185,000 miles on it and I plan on driving it until it dies. The only problems that he ever had was the starter and a short in the brake lights (simple fixes) The only repairs I have done to it was a new distributor cap and wires due to a rough idle (first time the cap had ever been replaced) It does not leak or smoke at all. I average 15mpg city. Some simple modifications I have done for the appearance are: flowmaster system, 285-75-16 tires and later model stock wheels, and I cranked the torsion bars about an inch to level it out and ensure the tires do not rub off-road..