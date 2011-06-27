Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

93 SL 4.3V6 8ft bed reg cab Tony , 10/24/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the first truck I've ever owned and I can't say enough about her. This machine has never let me down and made me some extra cash.With the 4.3 liter V6 it is great on gas but sometimes underpowered on long trips with a heavy load but it's understandable. She runs like a champ & starts up on the first try every time. My wife prefers to go in the truck everywhere than our family sedan.(gotta say I feel the same).I've been everywhere with this truck up and down the east coast. She has a big 30 gallon tank so I can just keep going & going. Thought of getting a newer model but I can't part with her. Hats off to GM for this one. Love the simple styling and simplicity of maintaining this truck. Report Abuse

1993 GMC 1500 Sierra jporey , 07/17/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My wife's uncle bought this brand new in 1993, so when he said he was selling his blue on blue GMC, I said sold. When I bought it from him in 06 it had 137,000. I drive it everyday and just about to hit 150,000 miles. Only thing I have had to replace was the tiger paw tires ( sounds like everyone else did too ) and 3 out of the 4 brake lines. The truck has held up very well and due to my wife's uncle passing this year the truck has a lot of sentimental value as well. Report Abuse

K1500 5spd 350 ext cab jyanke , 11/30/2008 0 of 2 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for 3 years and love it. I rebuilt engine 10000 ago and runs good most of time. I haul 2200 pounds of brake rotors in the box once a month and hauls it like a dream. Pulled stock car for years before I bought and drove good Report Abuse

warning, warning Broke , 06/25/2003 0 of 3 people found this review helpful My truck runs ok after I replaced the transmissions 4 times, rear differential, radiator, brakes twice, fuel pump, gas tank twice, shocks, the water pump, and fixed the 4 wheel drive. By the way I have only owned it for 3 years!! Need I go on? Save your money, and don't buy a GMC. I have learned my lesson the hard way. Report Abuse