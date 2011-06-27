Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.5
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

an oldie, but a goodie

rgito, 11/03/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This was the first new vehicle the wife and I bought...just a few months after getting married. We needed a truck to move 1000mi to our new jobs. The local GMC dealership had this truck on the lot (K1500, two tone paint, 5.7L v8, auto trans) on the lot and we took a drive and liked it. Now, almost 18 years later I have changed out a water pump, a fuel pump, a set of tires, and just recently the starter. The freon was upgraded about two years ago. Other than regular maintenance this thing has never let me down. It is still on its original brake pads! I got my money's worth with this one.

1992 GMC 4X4

Ralph D. Towery, 04/05/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Had no trouble. Great truck.

Still going

Bugeye, 06/20/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My '92 GMC is still rolling along. Original engine and auto transmission have 360,000 miles with no major repairs. This truck is not babied and has been through 4 teenage drivers. I don't think it will ever quit.

Put to sleep

Bugeye, 09/23/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After 17 1/2 years and 369473 hard miles, I reluctantly decided to put my '92 GMC down. The CARS rebate offer was just too tempting to pass on. To her credit, she performed flawlessly right up to the end. Parts of her are still in service as she donated organs to other neighborhood GMC/Chevy owners before the trade-in. RIP Ol' Blue, I'll miss you.

Best Damn Truck Built

Studboy, 10/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck has bee the most reliable vehicle i have seen since i bought it new straight off the lot. I have put it through many phsical tests and it has passed all with flying colors. Its 10 years old now but has never had any mechanical or structural problems. it is in my opinion one of the best trucks ever built.

