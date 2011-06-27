Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

an oldie, but a goodie rgito , 11/03/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This was the first new vehicle the wife and I bought...just a few months after getting married. We needed a truck to move 1000mi to our new jobs. The local GMC dealership had this truck on the lot (K1500, two tone paint, 5.7L v8, auto trans) on the lot and we took a drive and liked it. Now, almost 18 years later I have changed out a water pump, a fuel pump, a set of tires, and just recently the starter. The freon was upgraded about two years ago. Other than regular maintenance this thing has never let me down. It is still on its original brake pads! I got my money's worth with this one. Report Abuse

1992 GMC 4X4 Ralph D. Towery , 04/05/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Had no trouble. Great truck. Report Abuse

Still going Bugeye , 06/20/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My '92 GMC is still rolling along. Original engine and auto transmission have 360,000 miles with no major repairs. This truck is not babied and has been through 4 teenage drivers. I don't think it will ever quit. Report Abuse

Put to sleep Bugeye , 09/23/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After 17 1/2 years and 369473 hard miles, I reluctantly decided to put my '92 GMC down. The CARS rebate offer was just too tempting to pass on. To her credit, she performed flawlessly right up to the end. Parts of her are still in service as she donated organs to other neighborhood GMC/Chevy owners before the trade-in. RIP Ol' Blue, I'll miss you. Report Abuse