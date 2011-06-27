Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
My Good Ol' Truck
This truck has lasted me far longer than I ever thought it would. I purchased it in late June of '05 for a massive $1,500. Almost a year later, I have had to replace only items that are reasonable considering the age and the mileage (244k) of the truck. Although I love this truck, the body is starting to show its age. The straw that broke the camel's back was the fact that the fuel pump went out on me last week, so I have decided to replace the ol' girl with a newer, lower mileage GM truck. Overall, this thing was a workhorse and loved every minute of it.
Eric's Power House
This is a very good running truck. Add a K&N off road air system, hooker headers, and hypeteck TBI power charger. All available at jegs.com. You will be able to run with any new vortec engine. I raced a 19997 chevy truck with vortec 350 and a jet pwer programmer and I beat them.
Keep on Truckin'
An '89 Acura might be more reliable, but not by much. This work horse has been abused and overloaded, has towed 3500 pound trailers over the continental divide hundreds of times, hauled hundreds of emergency professionals through several foot snowfalls, etc., etc. Makes it through stuff that the new "luxury" SUVs can't even think about. When I'm ready to replace it in another 20 years, I hope the new ones are as good.
One Good American Truck
I bought this truck January '10, and it had 72,000 miles on it. Yes, 72,000 miles on it. I bought it from the original owner who bought it when he retired in 1989. It had only the week before had its first new set of tires in 20 years! Today, 10/22/10, this truck now has 82,000 miles on it, and has had nary a problem other than catching up on a bit of routine maintenance, a hose or two, filters, brake pads etc. It has cranked every time, and rides very well for a pickup truck. I'm looking forward to owning this truck for a very long time.
Bull Dog of a Truck
This truck goes no matter what. Dependable and worth every penny I paid for it. 4.3 V-6 auto (Turbo 400) has over 200,000 miles on it, still passes e-check in Ohio, and doesn't smoke, knock, ping, or falter. Would like an extended cab even more, and one of those will be the only reason I give this one up.
