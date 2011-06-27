  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Savana Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Savana
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4200 rpm245 hp @ 4200 rpm245 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.53.4 ft.45.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.39.0 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.238.7 in.218.7 in.
Curb weight5996 lbs.6204 lbs.5996 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.9500 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height83.9 in.82.5 in.83.9 in.
Maximum payload3504.0 lbs.3296.0 lbs.3504.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.155.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.79.4 in.79.4 in.
Maximum towing capacityno10000 lbs.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Navy
