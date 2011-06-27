  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Savana Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Savana
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V8
Combined MPGno15no
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.403.0/527.0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no13/17 mpgno
Combined MPGno15no
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l4.3 l5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle53.4 ft.45.1 ft.47.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length238.8 in.218.8 in.218.8 in.
Curb weight6142 lbs.5075 lbs.5937 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.7100 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.7.2 in.8.5 in.
Height82.1 in.80.7 in.83.3 in.
Maximum payload3358.0 lbs.2025.0 lbs.3563.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.135.0 in.135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Laguna Green
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Storm Gray
  • Cadet Blue
  • Madrid Red
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Copper
  • Black
