Used 2003 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

03 AWD Savana Cargo "Doors Galore" savanaman , 03/02/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my van ! I have had vans all my life but the modern AWD , rack and pinion , all wheel disc , full size Savana drives like a Cadillac and I get 17 mpg consistently when its not brutally cold . I live in Minnesota . I had reservations about the drivers side double doors as I had never had that option before , I soon realized that when you jump out of your truck but need to reenter to grab something you are hauling around you can't beat drivers side double doors for access ! I drove over 100,000 miles before my Brakes needed pads and have had except for some minor door switch partial failures "No Problems" with my truck ! Did I say "I Love This Truck" ? Report Abuse

Excellent Cargo Van! forever4 , 12/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this for utility, and was not expecting a lot, but this van rides fantastic, steers and handles well, is tight and quiet, very comfortable seats, and great power and 18 MPG on the 5300 V8!!!!! Report Abuse

I love my GMC Thomas Dankert , 01/12/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 2003 Savana 2500 extended van has surpassed my expectations. I love my van and couldn't imagine performing my job without it. 83,000 miles in 3 yrs and it's still running as good as the day I bought it. I highly recommend it. Report Abuse

Cargo Van Steven , 02/11/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We use this van in our air conditioning business. It carries about 2,000 pounds of racks, equipment and tools daily and is a workhorse. After almost 50,000 miles it has had no major problems and runs great. The brakes are huge 4 wheel discs and the pads are still original. It's a perfect fit for our business. Report Abuse