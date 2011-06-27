Used 2001 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
2001 makes additional quality improves
The 2001 2500 was the first vehicle I factory ordered as soon as it was available. Although it took nearly 10 weeks to deliver I found that the quality is even higher than my 1997. The Savana 2500 gives me a smooth ride and power to spare. While the mileage could be better, at 16 MPG it's way better than the 10+MPG I was getting my the used mid '80s vans. The only problem I've experienced is that the seat belt does not always retract and sometimes gets caught in the door. I ordered the power heated mirrors which are helpful having no rear windows. For the money I will definitely be looking at the GMC again next time around.
Every year
Every year the same thing happens with this vehicle. The rear seals go and with it the brakes. Now it won't start and last time it would not start it was a water pump and other items the spray ruined like belts and harnesses.
