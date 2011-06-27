Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

5.7 engine fails after warranty David Shirk , 12/29/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful With an oil change documented every 3- 5 thousand miles, my trusty GMC Savanna extended 1-ton cargo van came to a grinding halt at 60,600 miles (less than 2 years old). I had the old 5.7 engine replaced with a new one by a GMC dealer. Out of pocket was a total of $6,400. GMC said it was not their problem. I am stuck. I am now persuing samll claims court. How long should an engine last? I usually can have upwards of 200,000 miles without incident. After owning 14 GM vehicles, I found the loyalty stops with me. Report Abuse

Junk Mr. Jimmy , 04/26/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased my Savana 2500HD Van and Serviced it at regular intervals myself, (oil changes, lube). The brakes on these trucks wear out after about 18000 miles and thats mostly highway. At 52k miles the trans started giving me problems to which I was informed that the Torque Converter was defective. As always "GM could not do anything as far as any warranty coverage". Also you may want to note that the Truck was less than 1 1/2 years old when this happened. Also the front end had some kind of "looseness" that the dealer could never find or fix. I'm very disatisfied with this truck and would not buy another even with the so called "0" percent financing.

MY 2000 SAVANA realgearhead , 05/26/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful PURCHASED NEW 9-2000 TRANSMISSION FAILED AT 18000 MILES DEALER CLAIMED THAT THEY NO LONGER REBUILD TRANSMISSIONS IN HOUSE ,HAD LOCAL TRANS. SHOP REBUILD UNIT UNDER WARRENTY , NOW HAVE 35000 MILES SO FAR NO PROBLEM . GAS MILEAGE IS POOR 10-11 LOCAL 15-16 HIGHWAY . ALSO HAD ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS .STARTER REPLACED 2XS. THIS IS MY 4TH CHEVY /GMC VAN IT RIDES AND HANDLES LIKE A CAR, BUT SEEMS TO HAVE MORE MECANICAL PROBLEMS THAN ALL OTHERS PUT TOGETHER