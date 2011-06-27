  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Savana Cargo
5(25%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(25%)
3.0
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Savana Cargos for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,904 - $3,157
Used Savana Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

5.7 engine fails after warranty

David Shirk, 12/29/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

With an oil change documented every 3- 5 thousand miles, my trusty GMC Savanna extended 1-ton cargo van came to a grinding halt at 60,600 miles (less than 2 years old). I had the old 5.7 engine replaced with a new one by a GMC dealer. Out of pocket was a total of $6,400. GMC said it was not their problem. I am stuck. I am now persuing samll claims court. How long should an engine last? I usually can have upwards of 200,000 miles without incident. After owning 14 GM vehicles, I found the loyalty stops with me.

Report Abuse

Junk

Mr. Jimmy, 04/26/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Savana 2500HD Van and Serviced it at regular intervals myself, (oil changes, lube). The brakes on these trucks wear out after about 18000 miles and thats mostly highway. At 52k miles the trans started giving me problems to which I was informed that the Torque Converter was defective. As always "GM could not do anything as far as any warranty coverage". Also you may want to note that the Truck was less than 1 1/2 years old when this happened. Also the front end had some kind of "looseness" that the dealer could never find or fix. I'm very disatisfied with this truck and would not buy another even with the so called "0" percent financing.

Report Abuse

MY 2000 SAVANA

realgearhead, 05/26/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

PURCHASED NEW 9-2000 TRANSMISSION FAILED AT 18000 MILES DEALER CLAIMED THAT THEY NO LONGER REBUILD TRANSMISSIONS IN HOUSE ,HAD LOCAL TRANS. SHOP REBUILD UNIT UNDER WARRENTY , NOW HAVE 35000 MILES SO FAR NO PROBLEM . GAS MILEAGE IS POOR 10-11 LOCAL 15-16 HIGHWAY . ALSO HAD ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS .STARTER REPLACED 2XS. THIS IS MY 4TH CHEVY /GMC VAN IT RIDES AND HANDLES LIKE A CAR, BUT SEEMS TO HAVE MORE MECANICAL PROBLEMS THAN ALL OTHERS PUT TOGETHER

Report Abuse

Dependable, hard-working truck

Kentraveler, 01/18/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had excellent perfomance from my Savana and have not had even one problem. I did have the dealer correct the wheel alignment under warranty which did not cost me at all. I changed the original brakes at 60,000 miles and installed new Monomax shocks w/ an anti-sway bar on the rear suspension so I could tow motorcycles. Replaced the original tires at 45,000. I get 20mpg on the freeway and 15mpg city. I change the oil every 3k with synthetic oil and lube the front end at the same time. I have transported 8 people in this van as well as my touring Kawasaki motorcycle with no problem and still the same mileage. How you maintain and drive a vehicle makes a lot of difference.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Savana Cargos for sale

Related Used 2000 GMC Savana Cargo Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles