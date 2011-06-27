  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana Cargo
  4. Used 1999 GMC Savana Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 GMC Savana Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Savana Cargo
Overview
See Savana Cargo Inventory
See Savana Cargo Inventory
See Savana Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG15no15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpgno13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/558.0 mi.0/0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15no15
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l5.7 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm245 hp @ 4200 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.47.4 ft.53.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.218.8 in.238.8 in.
Curb weight5166 lbs.5996 lbs.5844 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.9500 lbs.8600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.8.5 in.8.0 in.
Height80.9 in.83.3 in.81.1 in.
Maximum payload1934.0 lbs.3504.0 lbs.2756.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.135.0 in.155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Navy
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Navy
  • Pewter
  • Navy
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
See Savana Cargo InventorySee Savana Cargo InventorySee Savana Cargo Inventory

Related Used 1999 GMC Savana Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles