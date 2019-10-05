Used 1999 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 150,115 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Crown Buick GMC - Saint Petersburg / Florida
READY FOR WORK!!!2004 GMC Savana G3500 StandardCrown Buick GMC, winner of Dealer Rater 'Dealer of the Year Award' 3 years running! Come see our selection of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles, our 'no hassle, no games' pricing policy means that you receive the lowest internet 'live market price' on every vehicle, every day, only at Crown Buick GMC.All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $799.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. A Better Way To Buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHG35U241149070
Stock: 41149070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 198,489 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2006 GMC Savana G3500 RWD 4-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI 2 Speakers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Custom Vinyl Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Smoker's Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 2006 GMC Savana G3500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHG35U461139062
Stock: 134371A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
Car Land of Macon - Macon / Georgia
This GMC Savana is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We run a CARFAX report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We are only minutes away from Shady Dale, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG25V961114785
Stock: A6100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,997
Hawkins Motor Sales - Hillsdale / Michigan
Hawkins Motor Sales has been a family owned and operated business since 1979. Specializing in trucks, vans and commercial vehicles. We watch the used car and truck market daily to ensure we are current with today's prices. Financing choices with low rates and we can even get bad or no credit financed. Don't see it on our website? No problem! We can locate the vehicle at the right price for you. Call us now at 517 439 5147.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG252261134639
Stock: HM3184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,497
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Clean CARFAX. White 2007 GMC Savana G3500 Work Van RWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI ABS brakes.Odometer is 42938 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHG39U671225520
Stock: P23711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 240,348 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$3,299
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 GMC Savana Cargo Van 3dr RWD 3500 135 features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHG35U471126216
Stock: WYC-126216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2019
- 175,721 miles
$9,995
Moore Ford Lincoln - Caro / Michigan
Get your best deal at Moore Motors Caro. Serving mid- Michigan and the Thumb for over 50 years. Located in Caro on M81. A short drive from Saginaw, Flint, Bay City, Lansing, Lapeer and Metro Detroit. All cars priced to sell for a hassle free shopping experience. Call (800) 516-6673 with your questions or to setup an appointment. We are here 8:30am-8:00pm Monday & Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 9:00am-1:00pm Saturday and always open online at www.themooreautogroup.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG256781100086
Stock: 13305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 142,754 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,779
White's Frontier Motors - Gillette / Wyoming
The used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van in Gillette, WYOMING has aged like fine wine. This van's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. Featuring 4-wheel ABS brakes, Air conditioning, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Lighting, Daytime running lights, Driver & Passenger High-Back Bucket Seats, Dusk sensing headlights, Engine hour meter, Fixed Rear & Side Cargo Door Glass, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Intermittent window wipers, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan/Digital Clock, Rear-wheel drive, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Trip computer and Engine: Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI, the 2008 GMC Savana Cargo Van almost has it all. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White van that performs and entertains. With 142,754 miles and priced at $9,993.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at White's Frontier Motors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG25K781125454
Stock: C2230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 10,916 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,000$6,814 Below Market
Auto World USA - Bedford / Ohio
2019 Savana 2500 GMC Work Van White 4.3L V6 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive RWD **CLIMATE CONTROL**, Savana 2500 Work Van, 3D Extended Cargo Van, 4.3L V6, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, Chrome Appearance Package, Emergency communication system, Front wheel independent suspension, Power steering, Power windows, Sliding Passenger-Side Door, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! +++VIDEO WALK-AROUND+++Please ask your sales pro for your own personal video walk-around of the vehicle you are interested in! Our inventory is always priced at or near AUCTION PRICING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7BFP4K1178397
Stock: P20386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 206,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
MJ Traders Limited - Garfield / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTGG29C281224489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,995$4,233 Below Market
Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van Comes Equipped with a 6.0 Liter V8 Automatic Engine, Reverse Camera, Power Windows and Locks, Traction Control, Rear Heater, 11K Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van 3dr RWD 2500 135 features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Grey Cloth interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFG4K1270815
Stock: 270815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 7,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,500$2,308 Below Market
Automax Pre-owned Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
Only 7k Miles, Like New - 135" Commercial / Work / Cargo Van with Back Up Camera, and more. Clean Carfax, and super clean inside and out. Beautiful 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Van with only 7k miles, very well taken care of and it shows... AutoMax Pre-owned is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ Rating. We offer factory direct cars at factory direct prices! We offer bumper to bumper extended warranties on all of our vehicles for up to 5 years or 100,000 miles. We also accept all trades and offer competitive financing options with very low rates. We are conveniently located just 20 minutes from Boston and 20 minutes from Worcester right on RT 9 in Framingham, RT 85 in Marlborough, and on Washington Street in Attleboro MA. Prices are subject to change without notice. All advertised prices exclude taxes, registration fees, and $599 dealer documentation fee. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Dealer is not responsible for any misprint involving the description of vehicles. It is the sole responsibility of the buyer to physically inspect and verify such information, accessories, condition, and cosmetic defects prior to purchasing. Vehicles come with one key, dealership is not responsible for cost of additional keys.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Mobile Internet, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFP7K1168893
Stock: 168893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 8,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,988
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
With only 8,765 miles, you'll be able to trust this 2019 Savana Cargo Van for years. You'll forget how you ever drove without a rear view camera. This powerful truck was built for towing. Open your doors easily with the included keyless entry system. This van includes: tinted windows, anti-theft system, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFG8K1237302
Stock: 8761PY
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 22,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,250$2,751 Below Market
Bob Bell Nissan of Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. At Bob Bell We believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. OUR TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way you would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used Suv, Nissan, Kia, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore county, Rosedale, Overlea, Parkville, Harford county, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randalstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgae and Townson, White Marsh, Carney, Timonium, Lutherville, Pikesville, Lochearn, Woodlawn, Catonsville, Brooklyn Park, Sparrows Point, Edgemere, Nottingham, Chase, Bowleys Quarters, Kingsville, HydesFork, Baldwin, Cockeysville, Phoenix and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFGXJ1910394
Stock: 24875Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 199,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,995$2,970 Below Market
Curmsons Auto Sales - Woodside / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Remote Start, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7FCF5F1111915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,988
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
What a deal! Gently driven, low miles. Another amazing deal...jump on it quick. The rear camera makes backing up a breeze. Perfect for big jobs with heavy towing capacity. The keyless entry system is really convenient. You'll also love this 2019 Savana Cargo Van's tinted windows, anti-theft system, cruise control, low tire pressure warning and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFG1K1315676
Stock: 8764PY
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 12,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,797$2,183 Below Market
East Syracuse Chevrolet - East Syracuse / New York
Passed 120 Point Dealership Inspection. Summit White 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Work Van RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex FuelAt East Syracuse Chevrolet all Pre-Owned vehicles receive an extensive multi point inspection and a fresh oil change before we approve them for retail sale! All vehicles will qualify for extended service contracts, or may have special finance rates available, just ask your sales consultant for details or call 315-437-3311 Please feel free to view our entire inventory @ www.cusechevy.com. Odometer is 2294 miles below market average!Remember - "You always pay the least at East!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFG4K1227303
Stock: R62001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 10,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,900
Beck & Masten South - Houston / Texas
You don't have to drive all over town...we have the 2019 Savana Cargo Van you need in stock. A low 10,055 gently-driven miles! Picture yourself in this beauty. The rear view camera is perfect for backing into tight spots. This powerful truck was built for towing. The keyless entry system is really convenient. This van includes: tinted/privacy glass, anti-theft system, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTW7AFG7K1281551
Stock: P10323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Savana Cargo searches:
Related GMC Savana Cargo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2018
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2014
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2010
- Used Honda Fit 2010
- Used Audi RS 5 2014
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2016
- Used Audi SQ5 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Envoy Decatur GA
- Used GMC Terrain Allentown PA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Tampa FL
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Springfield IL
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Tucson AZ
- Used GMC Envoy Tampa FL
- Used GMC Safari Naperville IL
- Used GMC Terrain New Germany MN
- Used GMC Terrain Eugene OR
- Used GMC Envoy Knoxville TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Terrain 2011 Lynchburg VA
- Used GMC Acadia 2014 New Orleans LA
- Used GMC Terrain 2017 Naperville IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Seltos
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Kia K5 News
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee