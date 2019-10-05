Used 1999 GMC Savana Cargo for Sale Near Me

Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska

This 2019 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van Comes Equipped with a 6.0 Liter V8 Automatic Engine, Reverse Camera, Power Windows and Locks, Traction Control, Rear Heater, 11K Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2019 GMC Savana Cargo Van 3dr RWD 2500 135 features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Grey Cloth interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Brakes, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTW7AFG4K1270815

Stock: 270815

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020