Used 1998 GMC Savana Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|13/18 mpg
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|403.0/558.0 mi.
|403.0/558.0 mi.
|403.0/558.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.4 ft.
|45.1 ft.
|53.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|218.8 in.
|218.8 in.
|238.8 in.
|Curb weight
|5803 lbs.
|5075 lbs.
|6008 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8600 lbs.
|7100 lbs.
|8600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|7.2 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|82.7 in.
|80.7 in.
|81.3 in.
|Maximum payload
|2798.0 lbs.
|2025.0 lbs.
|2592.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|135.0 in.
|135.0 in.
|155.0 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
