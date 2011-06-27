  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Savana Cargo Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Savana Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/558.0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.403.0/558.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle47.4 ft.45.1 ft.53.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.218.8 in.238.8 in.
Curb weight5803 lbs.5075 lbs.6008 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.7100 lbs.8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.7.2 in.8.0 in.
Height82.7 in.80.7 in.81.3 in.
Maximum payload2798.0 lbs.2025.0 lbs.2592.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.135.0 in.155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Copper
  • Storm Gray
  • Laguna Green
  • Cadet Blue
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Madrid Red
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Laguna Green
  • Copper
  • Madrid Red
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Cadet Blue
  • Storm Gray
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Madrid Red
  • Black
  • Cadet Blue
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Laguna Green
  • Copper
  • Storm Gray
