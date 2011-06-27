  1. Home
Used 2003 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews

4.3
7 reviews
truly the best vehicle we ever had

mesh7, 04/30/2013
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

our 2003 gmc safari is the best vehicle i could ever hope for . weve put over 200.000 miles on it and almost no maintence. it never breaks down and all weve had to replace is fuel pump and alternator. This van is perfect and i ABSOLUTELY recommend it . GMC did a great job with this one . VERY RELIABLE

2003 GMC Safari

Brian Schneider, 03/04/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is the second Safari we have owned. While dated in style and design- the AWD, spaciousness, towing capacity and fuctionality make it a good good value for the price. Very functional for hauling kids, towing the boat and packing full of gear for hunting/fishing trips. Both of our vehicle have been reliable w/ minimal need for service other than routine maintenance.

Third Astro or Safari/love them all

lobo55, 10/30/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Since I realize that they are built on a truck body, I have no disappointments with the ride. They are quality built and can tow my large Coleman pop-up camper anywhere in the country, including the Rocky mountains. My other two had well over 200,000 miles with very little maintenance and I am confident that this one will be just as satisfying

Great van

john, 03/05/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The van been great, had an issue with the abs for a while but the dealer fixed it when I suggested that I wasn't coming back for a GMC. We have used the van on 4000k road trips good on gas 1700km per tank at 80kph, went up fire accesss roads and crossed streams when Honda and other failed. We had to pick them up and bring them to the camp site. You can drive it anywhere and carry 6 adults and luggage and shopping back from the road trips. Just finished trip down to have upgraded brakes to cross drilled vented front vented rear. Really stops now. Looking for new tires next. Only 65k on the van so will be around for awhile.

Glad I bought it new in 2003

George, 01/18/2017
Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very reliable vehicle. Bulletproof engine. Brakes last forever. Transmission flawless. Very large cargo capacity for its size with seats removed. I had a 1989 model with 295000 miles and no engine repairs other than minor, like water pump, spark plugs, etc, trans overhaul at 150000, still running great when traded for another vehicle.

