Used 2003 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews

truly the best vehicle we ever had mesh7 , 04/30/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful our 2003 gmc safari is the best vehicle i could ever hope for . weve put over 200.000 miles on it and almost no maintence. it never breaks down and all weve had to replace is fuel pump and alternator. This van is perfect and i ABSOLUTELY recommend it . GMC did a great job with this one . VERY RELIABLE Report Abuse

2003 GMC Safari Brian Schneider , 03/04/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the second Safari we have owned. While dated in style and design- the AWD, spaciousness, towing capacity and fuctionality make it a good good value for the price. Very functional for hauling kids, towing the boat and packing full of gear for hunting/fishing trips. Both of our vehicle have been reliable w/ minimal need for service other than routine maintenance. Report Abuse

Third Astro or Safari/love them all lobo55 , 10/30/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Since I realize that they are built on a truck body, I have no disappointments with the ride. They are quality built and can tow my large Coleman pop-up camper anywhere in the country, including the Rocky mountains. My other two had well over 200,000 miles with very little maintenance and I am confident that this one will be just as satisfying Report Abuse

Great van john , 03/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The van been great, had an issue with the abs for a while but the dealer fixed it when I suggested that I wasn't coming back for a GMC. We have used the van on 4000k road trips good on gas 1700km per tank at 80kph, went up fire accesss roads and crossed streams when Honda and other failed. We had to pick them up and bring them to the camp site. You can drive it anywhere and carry 6 adults and luggage and shopping back from the road trips. Just finished trip down to have upgraded brakes to cross drilled vented front vented rear. Really stops now. Looking for new tires next. Only 65k on the van so will be around for awhile. Report Abuse