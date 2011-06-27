Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819
Estimated values
1991 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$482
|$1,109
|$1,424
|Clean
|$439
|$1,010
|$1,303
|Average
|$354
|$813
|$1,061
|Rough
|$268
|$616
|$819