Used 1990 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews
My Van
I have had this vehicle for 10+ years & love it. It runs very well but has some rust.
I'll never buy another GMC
I bought this van brand new and have had nothing but trouble with it. The sit adjuster, door lock switch, and window assambly broke within the first three years(non cover by warranty). The sliding door came off the tracks by year five. I had to replace the engine at 57000 miles. GMC has refused to participate on any of the repairs. I would never buy another GMC again.
GMC= Garbage Motor Company
I bought this van brand new from the dealer as a family vehicle.I only drove it to the grocery, and to take my kids to school 14K the bucket seat broke$305.61.At 23K the dist.cap and rotor had to be replaced $116.90. The next year 29k the electric door locks quit working and had to be $45.34.Later the sliding door came off the tracks$197.28.The cat.conv. had to be replaced at 50K ,$569.95. Finally with 57K the engine blew .I asked GMC Corp. to participate on a portion of the repair cost but was denied I guess I can't really blame GMC for not backing up their product.I wouldn't stand behind it either.
Great car
My family has owned this vehicle since we bought it new in 1989. I recently took ownership when i got my driver's license and it is a great vehicle. It is powerful and great for passing on the freeway. It is also VERY reliable. With 91,000 miles on it, the only problem we've had is the piece of plastic that holds the dimmer switch in place. It handles great and is easier to park than my mom's Pontiac Bonneville. It has plenty of room for all my friends. The seats are comfortable and the air conditioning is ice cold. Great vehicle that gives me NO problems.
A Life Saved
My fiance's family has had this van in the family since new. He got it from his parents. We loved that van. It saved my fiances life 3 weeks efore our wedding. Three days ago though my fiance got into a seriouse car wreck. A cement truck pulled out in front of him across 2 lanes of traffic while he was going 45 (55 speed limit on a rainy day) he couldn't stop in time and the van colided into the truck. He is alive and if you looked at the tractor trailer you woldn't believe it.The police say that if not for that van he would be dead. We loved our van and plan to get another.GMC has my vote for best cars around!
