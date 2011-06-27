Used 1990 GMC Safari for Sale

  • $4,995

    1999 GMC Safari SL

    131,444 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Salem Autosports - Trevor / Wisconsin

    Recent transmission rebuild! New cap rotor plugs and wires.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 GMC Safari SL with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKDM19W4XB520238
    Stock: 520238
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,587

    2005 GMC Safari Base

    125,397 miles
    Delivery available*

    Quality GMC Buick - Alton / Illinois

    We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. Vehicles delivered to your home or work. Sales transactions made over the phone or email. Complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. Light Autumnwood Metallic 2005 GMC Safari SLE 8 Passenger Recent Arrival! Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac - Operated by the Stevenson family since 1958! Just 20 minutes from St Louis Lambert Airport! All vehicle maintenance and inspections completed by our Union Certified Technicians. Quality.....its not just our name! Passenger Van Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 16/21 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Safari with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKDM19X75B505299
    Stock: U5183A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $4,000

    2005 GMC Safari Base

    172,792 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland

    ***WV STATE INSPECTED, ***ONE OWNER, ***CLEAN AUTOCHECK, ***Please call our King Motors location for this vehicle 1-304-901-5176, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, AM/FM radio, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Release, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power Adjust Black Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Rear Dutch Doors, Rear-Window Wiper/Washer, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. 2005 GMC Safari SLE 8 Passenger SLE 8 Passenger RWDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Safari with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKDM19X75B505755
    Stock: R12093AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2020

  • Price Drop
    $8,500

    2004 GMC Safari Base

    111,737 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jim Hardman Buick GMC - Gainesville / Georgia

    Due to our amazing pricing, please call before coming down to ensure the vehicle is still available! **CLEAN CARFAX**, Safari SLE 8 Passenger, Passenger Van, Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Pewter Metallic, Medium Gray Cloth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Power windows, Programmable Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Cargo Panel Doors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Georgia's oldest Buick GMC dealer for over 35 years!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Safari with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKDM19X04B505594
    Stock: 9128A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-02-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,967

    2005 GMC Safari Base

    72,320 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Toyota of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois

    SLE!! 8-PASSENGER!! ONLY 72,320 MILES!! REAR DUTCH DOORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! ALL NEW BRAKE LINES!! NEW FRONT BRAKES!! 2005 GMC SAFARI SLE 8-PASSENGER, 4.3L V6 ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 4-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS!! 8-PASSENGER SEATING, 2ND AND 3RD ROWS ARE REMOVABLE AND WILL FIT SHEETS OF PLYWOOD!! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER OUTSIDE MIRRORS, ALUMINUM WHEELS, DEEP TINTED GLASS, REAR A/C, REAR DUTCH DOORS, YOUR NOT GOING TO FIND ANOTHER ONE WITH THESE TYES OF MILES IN THIS GOOD OF SHAPE EVER EVER AGAIN!! FIRST ONE HERE WINS ON THIS ONE!! SEE YA SOON...LET'S GO PLACES!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Safari with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKDM19X15B503550
    Stock: T31738A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

