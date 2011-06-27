  1. Home
Used 2004 GMC Safari Cargo Minivan Consumer Reviews

Pretty dam good

Ric1, 03/12/2004
I have been driving Safari's since 1998 this is my second one and I don't think that I will drive anything different. It handles like a dream, has alot of room, and fetures that are right handy.

