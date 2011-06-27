Estimated values
1993 GMC Safari Cargo 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,112
|$1,429
|Clean
|$441
|$1,014
|$1,307
|Average
|$355
|$816
|$1,064
|Rough
|$269
|$618
|$821
Estimated values
1993 GMC Safari Cargo 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$484
|$1,112
|$1,429
|Clean
|$441
|$1,014
|$1,307
|Average
|$355
|$816
|$1,064
|Rough
|$269
|$618
|$821