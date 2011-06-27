Used 1994 GMC Rally Wagon G35 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Length225.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height82.3 in.
Maximum payload3951.0 lbs.
Wheel base146.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Black
