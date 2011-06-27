1995 GMC Rally Wagon Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No significant changes as GMC readies a replacement set to debut next year.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
john3347,10/17/2005
Bought van about a year and a half ago with 160,000 miles to replace an '87 Chevrolet with 6.2 Diesel that bit the dust at less than 150,000 miles. Now have over 200,000 miles and have had no major problems. About 1/2 of my mileage is pulling a 22' travel trailer. The 350 engine has plenty of power and uses one quart of oil between changes (5000 mi.). I get 15 to 17 m.p.g. without the trailer and 8 to 9 with it. This is less than with the diesel it replaced, but still satisfactory mileage. Front passenger legroom is POOR! Transmission was replaced at about 125,000 miles.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
